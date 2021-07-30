MeatUp Forum in Perth to address challenges

SHEEP and beef producers can expect a great line-up of speakers and topics at the MeatUp Forum on Thursday, August 5 in Perth.

Local producers have developed the program to address current challenges and 'hot topics' in red meat businesses across WA, with producer working group members spread from Esperance to Dandaragan.

As part of a national program funded by Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA), MeatUp Forums have already been delivered in South Australia, Queensland and New South Wales, with events planned for the next three years in WA.

The aim is to deliver locally relevant, current research and development, highlighting adoption pathways and opportunities to assist red meat producers.

MLA general manager for research, development and adoption, Michael Crowley, said the WA working group had worked hard to ensure there was something for all producers at MeatUp.

"The working group has made sure attendees can leave with practical takeaway messages and ideas that can be easily applied to their business," Mr Crowley said.

The group's highlights of the program included a Virtual Farm Tour of 'Chilwell', the Fowler family's business at Esperance.

"They're really pushing the envelope when it comes to production out there," said working group member John Wallace.

"Utilising pasture, crop grazing and integrating their cattle and sheep with the cropping enterprise, it will be interesting to see how they do it with scale."

A range of producers and consultants will also present on the ever-present challenge of the autumn/summer feed gap, with novel approaches to addressing it and the economics behind different methods.

"Although it is a topic often discussed, it's an enduring challenge in WA, and the working group has aimed to address the issue from a different angle," Mr Crowley said.

"Attendees also have the opportunity to hear from other producers about new technologies and methods they are utilising, and address region specific challenges and opportunities."

With a diverse range of backgrounds and businesses, producers on the working group were ideally situated to develop the program, and Mr Crowley said MLA thanked them for their contribution.

The working group included Matt Nield, Augusta; John Wallace, Esperance; Zac Roberts, Dandaragan; Harris Thompson, Boyup Brook; Audrey Bird, Wickepin and Richard Metcalfe, Manypeaks

Registration for the day is essential for catering and COVID-19 management purposes.

The cost is $25 for MLA members and $50 for non-members.