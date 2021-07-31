New Elders agent driven by ag passion

IAN Hanna knows exactly what it feels like to sell or buy a farm.

Having previously owned and operated a family farming business which was home to the Koobelup Dohne stud, "we made the tough decision to sell the farm and the stud in 2019 to consider new career paths".

"It can be a difficult and emotional process selling a farm, especially one that's been in the family for a long time, so I definitely understand what that process feels like," Mr Hanna said.

Recently joining the Elders Real Estate team, Mr Hanna will handle rural property sales in the Katanning area and surrounds.

His connection to Katanning goes back to being the eldest of five children in a farming family.

He grew up at Katanning and, after working in various roles in manufacturing and sales in Perth, Mr Hanna ventured back to the region in 1986 and found himself working in agriculture.

Starting out working in shearing sheds, a year later Mr Hanna achieved his wool classing certificate.

"The following year I bought a shearing business based in Katanning which I operated until 2003," he said.

"In 1994 I began my venture into farming with land leased with family members.

"A decade later, I was farming by myself and expanded further in 2008."

Mr Hanna said his new role with Elders enabled him to have a connection with the industry that he loves.

"I think I have always looked at farming and food and fibre production as a very important and honourable profession," he said.

"There is no template to farming and it's so varied - things are always changing, so you never get bored.

"Every year is different, there's always things happening and the industry is always evolving and moving forward."

With first-hand experience buying and selling farms, Mr Hanna has an idea of the type of sales representative that he wants to be.

"It's important to be someone who can listen and understand the seller's personal situation," he said.

"You have to be careful not to walk in as a 'salesman', because you enter into quite a personal arrangement with the people that you are working for.

"So you have to have empathy, be able to listen and understand what they are dealing with and sometimes you may be dealing with members of the family who might be wanting different things, so you have to be mindful of that.

"This role will keep me connected with agriculture, which I've always had a passion for - it's just in a slightly different role, so instead of growing and selling things myself, I'm assisting other people to enter and exit the industry."

Senior rural real estate executive Simon Cheetham said it was great to see Mr Hanna join the Elders Real Estate team.

"We see Katanning as a very important regional centre and were impressed by the contribution Ian has made to the local community and agricultural industry through his involvement in numerous committees, clubs, associations and boards over many years," Mr Cheetham said.

"Ian is a very genuine person with a strong agricultural background and is determined to deliver a high level of service to buyers and sellers.

"Ian will focus primarily on farm sales with Tony Rondoni continuing to focus on residential sales."