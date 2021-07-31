Prime offering in sought-after Kojonup

Price: Auction on Wednesday, September 15 at the Glenlossie Function Centre, Kojonup, at 1pm

Location: Kojonup

Area: 784.93ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Adrian Corker 0428 933 551

BELLALEE was blessed from the beginning to have the soil types and terrain that are the envy of the modern Kojonup farmer.

Well drained loamy gravels make up the bulk of the soil types accompanied by the gently undulating terrain.

The Ramel family bought Bellalee in the early 1970s and it has been conservatively farmed as a mixed enterprise since and has proven to be a high performer.

A central lane way system makes management easy and an extensive fencing program has been undertaken over the past 10 years of mostly galvanised seven-line Ringlock.

Bellalee is well watered from about 20 dams and a high-volume soak, which is reticulated throughout the farm to help drought-proof from drier than normal seasons.

An above-average rainfall season is being experienced this year and you will see minimal water-logging.

Bellalee is complemented with a near new homestead, plus separate worker's accommodation.

There is an open-front machinery shed, plus a five-stand shearing shed.

Bellalee is highly recommended to anyone looking to grow their farming operation or wanting to move into the highly sought-after Kojonup district.