Lifestyle property has business capacity

Price: From $1.4m

Location: North Boyanup

Area: 26.5ha

Agent: Nutrien Real Estate Bunbury

Contact: Steve Lloyd-Smith 0409 109 674

Ben Lloyd-Smith 0409 875 588

Daniel Lloyd-Smith 0400 291 226

THIS rural lifestyle property has it all - a magnificent home, stunning grounds and huge workshops and sheds.

It is 4.5 kilometres from Boyanup and 18km from Bunbury and offers a sensational lifestyle with ample business opportunities.

A successful civil roadworks business has been run from the property and there is also an estimated 325,000 cubic metres of white sand onsite which offers a substantial income, should an extraction licence be sought and approved.

These aspects, coupled with the 50,000 megalitre water licence, opens the door to an environment where work and play easily combine.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom house has a heated pool, large alfresco with a built-in barbecue, fridge and pizza oven, double garage and store room, luxury kitchen, lounge room, dining room, games/theatre room, office, ducted air-conditioning and five split-system air-conditioners, 2.7 metre ceilings, bore water filtration system and immaculate lawns and gardens with reticulation.

There is also a heavy duty automated security gate for privacy and security.

The property also has an impressive 30m x 15m workshop with lean-to, extensive workshop shed complex, industrial lighting, wash down bay and 80 kilowatt back-up generator.

Opposite the main workshop is the extensive diesel and fuel capability for big machinery services and operations, including a truck bay, turn around set down pads and extra set down bays.

A second shed complex includes a large machinery service and operation zone, welding bay shed and workshop and machinery storage suitable for machinery maintenance.

There are 12 solar panels.

A caretakers' two-bedroom cottage/ donga, which has bathroom facilities and air-conditioning, could also be an office.