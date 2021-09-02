Breakaway to a rural escape at Toodyay

- Price: From $1.5m
- Location: Toodyay
- Area: 181.7ha
- Agent: Elders Real Estate
- Contact: Dale West 0428 411 333
OVERLOOKING the Avon River, this property is at a great elevated location.
On two titles, it is about 100 kilometres from Perth CBD and less than 20km from Northam and Toodyay.
Known as Breakaway Farm, this property offers a beautiful escape from the city for a tree change.
It's a brilliant small farm with a house and sheds and suited to livestock (including horses) and cropping.
About 129.49 hectares are indicated as arable.
This is excellent country for hay production and/or growing canola.
The beautiful country home is complemented with stylish gardens with breathtaking views.
Farm buildings include a new large 30 metre x 12m x 6m hay shed, general purpose shed, sheep yards and the property is well fenced.
Water is supplied by a solar powered pump on a bore and two dams
Breakaway Farm offers a fantastic opportunity to enter the rural market close to Perth with excellent rainfall and a very private, scenic location.
The house is situated on the smaller block and the two titles may be negotiated separately.