Breakaway to a rural escape at Toodyay

Price: From $1.5m

Location: Toodyay

Area: 181.7ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Dale West 0428 411 333

OVERLOOKING the Avon River, this property is at a great elevated location.

On two titles, it is about 100 kilometres from Perth CBD and less than 20km from Northam and Toodyay.

Known as Breakaway Farm, this property offers a beautiful escape from the city for a tree change.

It's a brilliant small farm with a house and sheds and suited to livestock (including horses) and cropping.

About 129.49 hectares are indicated as arable.

This is excellent country for hay production and/or growing canola.

The beautiful country home is complemented with stylish gardens with breathtaking views.

Farm buildings include a new large 30 metre x 12m x 6m hay shed, general purpose shed, sheep yards and the property is well fenced.

Water is supplied by a solar powered pump on a bore and two dams

Breakaway Farm offers a fantastic opportunity to enter the rural market close to Perth with excellent rainfall and a very private, scenic location.

The house is situated on the smaller block and the two titles may be negotiated separately.