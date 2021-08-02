Milestone achieved for respected agent

NEVILLE Tutt had quite a varied career before he started working in rural real estate.

With his grandparents having farmed at Mt Barker and a lot of his childhood spent moving around the State due to his father's job with Wesfarmers, Mr Tutt gained wide exposure to the agricultural industry, including at Narembeen, Dalwallinu and Carnarvon.

After working at CBH Group, then farming at Kalbarri and then in the fuel distribution industry at Albany, it's safe to assume Mr Tutt found something he liked when he started working in rural real estate, as he has remained in the industry for 25 years, working for Nutrien Harcourts WA as sales representative.

Based at Albany, Mr Tutt has built an exceptional reputation in the industry and has continued to be one of the company's top performers, receiving several awards over the years.

"Agriculture is a fantastic industry to be in to help people - that's been my priority," Mr Tutt said.

"I love helping people achieve their goals that they wish to do in a very ethical and honest way and enabling them to move onto their next venture."

Mr Tutt has clocked up an impressive 629 sales.

When asked if he had any highlight sales, he remained rather modest.

"My highlights have been meeting absolutely fantastic people and some of them have become lifelong friends - I just like helping people in general," he said.

Perhaps one of the reasons behind Mr Tutt's success and longevity in the sector has been his high regard for ethics.

"I try to work with a very ethical, moral and honest approach to all my real estate activities," he said.

"It doesn't matter what the property is or who the people are, I treat people the way I would like them to treat me.

"Every single transaction and person has different issues or different aspects to where they want to be and how they want to achieve that and I think the main thing is to be a very good listener and work together with the parties on achieving a very satisfactory result for all involved."

With 25 years of selling farms under his belt, Mr Tutt has seen the industry change in several aspects.

"The properties that we are now selling are getting bigger," he said.

"The rules and regulations within the industry have changed, including how we are required to do a certain amount of training each year to keep our licence up to date, which I think is a good thing.

"The way rural properties are marketed is vastly different thanks to technology, as now we can market properties worldwide at the click of a few buttons."

Mr Tutt has also experienced the exponential growth of land values.

"When I started, I'd sell a farm close to Albany for $400 an acre ($988 a hectare), now that would be $5000/ac ($12,350/ha) - so the values in rural properties have grown a lot," he said.

"In saying that, some commodity prices have kept up too, like canola, sheep and cattle at the moment."