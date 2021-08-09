Change aplenty within hort group roles

THERE have been several changes to leadership and staff within horticulture organisations over the past few months.

Here's a wrap up on who's doing what.

New CEO for Ausveg

MICHAEL Coote was announced as the new Ausveg chief executive officer in May.



Mr Coote has been a key member of the Ausveg Leadership Team, having held the role of national manager - export development since 2014.



New Ausveg CEO, Michael Coote.

Mr Coote has a background in agriculture and government.

Ausveg chair Bill Bulmer said Mr Coote was well-known to the Australian vegetable and potato industry.



"During his time at Ausveg Michael has demonstrated exceptional skills in management, leadership and stakeholder engagement that have helped improve the outlook of exporting for Australian vegetable growers in key markets," Mr Bulmer said.

Mr Coote takes over from James Whiteside who was in the position since 2016.

vegetablesWA announces CEO resignation

VEGETABLESWA chief executive officer John Shannon resigned from the position in late July.

Mr Shannon completed three months of long service leave which he said gave him an opportunity to think about other professional avenues he'd like to pursue.

VegetablesWA president Damir Kuzmicich said the committee of management, staff and members expressed their thanks to Mr Shannon.

"John has made a very significant contribution and impact as vegetablesWA CEO over the past decade," Mr Kuzmicich said.

"He has been a consistent presence for over 10 years, through some very difficult and challenging times in the horticulture industry, which as we all know is changing rapidly."

"During his tenure John has tackled issues with changing water availability, threats from new pests and disease, as well as labour challenges, while overseeing a strong, diverse team at vegetablesWA.

VegetablesWA will now commence a national search for a new CEO. Manus Stockdale has been appointed as acting CEO.

Almond Board sees staff movements

THERE have been changes to key staff at the Almond Board of Australia.

Ross Skinner will retire as CEO later this year allowing a smooth transition for a new CEO.



In advising his decision to the board, Mr Skinner said it had been an enormous privilege to have been trusted with the position during the past 10 years.

He oversaw several major initiatives, including the establishment of ABA's 60-hectare Almond Centre of Excellence experimental orchard.

MOVING: Outgoing Almond Board of Australia CEO, Ross Skinner.

Recruitment for a new CEO of the ABA has commenced.

Laurence van Driel has also finished up as ABA marketing director.

Mr van Driel advised he will not be continuing in the position following the annual general meeting to be held in October.



He has a director for nine years. He is also stepping away from his role with Select Harvests.



The ABA's longest serving staff member Debbie McMahon is also retiring in August.



Ms McMahon has been with the organisation for 13 years undertaking her administration and finance role.



Hort Innovation in process of appointing new directors

HORT Innovation is in the process of appointing three new directors to join its board as per its constitution which requires one-third of board members retire due to their length of time in office.

All director nominees require experience in finance and risk, governance and compliance, and strategy and business management, plus various other practical skills.

Applications closed on July 5. Applications will be provided to the Hort Innovation Director Nomination Committee.

The four-person committee is made up of a representative from the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment, a levy payer representative, an independent eminent member, and a current director of the Hort Innovation Board.

The Director Nomination Committee will meet to determine a shortlist of candidates from the application pool for interviewing during August 2021.

The final director candidates will be announced ahead of the November annual general meeting and instated at the event.



Sales professional joins the PiNata team

PINEAPPLE, strawberry and mango producer Pinata Farms has appointed Bronwen Louw to its national sales team based at Wamuran, south-east Queensland.

Senior account manager Ms Louw has extensive experience in fresh produce sales in her homeland of South Africa and Australia.



IN: Bronwen Louw is Pinata Farms' new senior account manager.

She specialised in the export of citrus and deciduous crops from South Africa to West Africa, the Middle East and Europe before migrating to Australia 12 years ago.



Ms Louw is responsible for the sales and supply of Piata pineapples, strawberries, Honey Gold mangoes and raspberries to national supermarket customers.

Maguire joins The Yield

THE Yield Technology Solutions appointmented Patrick Maguire as chief financial officer in May.



Mr Maguire will play a key role in the company's expansion plans for the US.



He is an experienced chief financial officer and company secretary with a global career gained in both public and private businesses.



The Yield's new chief financial officer, Patrick Maguire.

Before joining The Yield, Mr Maguire was CFO of QSR International supporting the software company through a successful sale process to a US-based Private Equity firm.



He then spent the past two years in the US supporting the subsequent business transition.



Founder and managing director of The Yield Ros Harvey said she was delighted to welcome Mr Maguire to the team.

"The Yield is at an exciting stage of growth which will be driven with the completion of a Series A capital raise this year," Ms Harvey said.



"This will lay the foundation for next year's planned Series B capital raise to support entry into the US market."

Tim Ebbeck has become the new independent chair of the board for The Yield.

The Yield has also appointmented Tim Ebbeck as the new independent chair of the board.

Mr Ebbeck has extensive board, executive and advisory experience. He was formerly ANZ CEO at SAP and Oracle and chief commercial officer at NBN Co.



He held CFO roles at a number of multinational technology companies and board positions with ReadyTech (ASX.RDY), Tymlez (ASX.TYM), CPA Australia and Nextgen Distribution.



Amber Atkinson leaves vegetablesWA

VEGETABLESWA's communication and policy officer Amber Atkinson is leaving the organisation.



Ms Atkinson coordinated the weekly e-newsletter, as well as industry updates, webinars, the quarterly WA Grower magazine and helped distribute COVID-19 information, relevant to growers.

Ms Atkinson is moving into another role within the agriculture industry.



