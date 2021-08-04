Achacha plantation for sale

The opportunity to buy an achacha plantation doesn't crop up everyday because there's only one commercial operation in Australia, and it may even be the oldest in the world.

Building the 15,000-tree plantation at Mount Surround has been nothing short of an adventure for managers and major shareholders Bruce and Helen Hill.

The couple came across the tangy relative to the mangosteen in Bolivian backyards decades ago.

"I was amazed that the fruit was being sold on street corners, but not even known in the capital, La Paz," he said.

The egg-shaped tropical fruit is native to the Bolivian lowlands and under its firm orange skin is a tangy white pulp.

The Hills brought some achacha to Sydney for friends to test and, after positive feedback, began to import seed in 2003.

"And there we were," Mr Hill said. "Helen and I organized everything from Sydney; we had a farmer up here. get it going."

Convinced the fruit had potential, the Hills bought an old sugar plantation, while the farmer levelled the 101-hectare property, installed an irrigation system and began planting.

The property has plenty of water. With a Sunwater allocation 535 megalitres, it uses less than 100ML annually and sells the surplus.

Then came a nervous wait. The viability of the seed after its treatment by customs officials was unknown, but the first fruit crop was harvested six years later in 2009.

A decision to shift to organic and biodynamic production systems saw the Hills and their farmer part ways and the couple relocated to the Mount Surround property in 2012.

Mr Hill said there was still massive growth potential for the business, which picks about 200 tonnes of achacha fruit a year.



Established sales through wholesale markets in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane are paired with exports to the United Kingdom, Europe, Middle East, Asia and North America.

About 30 per cent of the fruit is discarded but he said it could be used for a range of new products, including gelato, drinks and salad ingredients, if the skin could be commercially removed.

"We've now got a process schematic of how to do that but it really needs someone to work through all the final details," Mr Hill said.

Moving back to Sydney would be bittersweet for the Hills.

"My wife and I are not chickens and we've got a grandson in Sydney," Mr Hill said.

"We've got an established operation, established markets and established marketing. The farm really is a beautiful operation with more irrigation water than we could ever use.

"It just leads the energy of another, another owner would take it on to bigger and better things."

The property sale includes plant breeders rights, giving sole rights to commercialise the achacha in Australia until 2036, 3000 African Mahogany windbreak trees, 60 mango trees and a variety of tropical fruit species.

There is an automatic sprinkler system for all trees, a large packing shed with computerised packing line and cold room, as well as tractors, a large sprayer, six all terrain vehicles and the machinery required to operate the farm, plus two fully-furnished residences.

Expressions of interest are invited before 5:00pm on September 5. Contact agent Bill Micola on 0418 778 674.

