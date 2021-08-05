Big line-up for Newdegate field days

Newdegate Machinery Field Fays committee president Craig Newman.

THE 49th annual Newdegate Machinery Field Days on Wednesday, September 1 and Thursday, September 2, are shaping up to be an exciting couple of days.

From its first field days held in 1973, the event has grown to become one of the most renowned and recognised in the Wheatbelt.

Organisers this year will welcome some new exhibitors and the return of some long-time favourites.

With more than 300 exhibitors, the committee is focused on providing a fulfilling experience for all who attend and exhibit, with something to interest all members of the family, no matter what age.

This year the theme is Growing Mental Health with the aim of reducing the stigma surrounding mental health.

In attendance on the first day will be former Australian cricketer and Lifeline ambassador Brad Hogg, who will talk about his own struggles with mental health, as well as raising some funds towards Lifeline.

People attending the field days can face Hoggy in the nets and see if they can outplay the Australian cricketer.

Also attending the event will be Holyoake Narrogin, Ride4Life and much more.

Mental Health and Aboriginal Affairs Minister Stephen Dawson will officially opening the event inside the Family Interest Display Pavilion at noon with committee president Craig Newman and Lake Grace Shire president Len Armstrong.

All this, along with the usual line-up of machinery, technology and research, animals and livestock, outdoor and camping exhibits, art and photography, fashion, food and wine, local produce, live entertainment, dog jump competition, cooking demonstrations and much more make this two-day event promoting and celebrating agriculture.

Children's entertainment this year includes an inflatable obstacle course, bungee trampolines, face painting, bouncing castles and heaps of show bags.

CBH support means that children under 16 years will attend for free.