New hub to drive grain trade

THE Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC) has welcomed the establishment of Katalis, a new economic co-operation hub between Indonesia and Australia which will help drive grain trade between the two countries.

Katalis, which means catalyst in Bahasa Indonesia, will play a crucial role in facilitating grain opportunities as part of the broader Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA-CEPA), which celebrated its one-year anniversary last month.

AEGIC chief executive officer Richard Simonaitis said increasing grain trade and co-operation between Indonesia and Australia was a key focus for AEGIC.

"Through in-market engagement and webinars, we deliver regular and consistent information to Indonesian customers about the quality of Australian grains for feed and food, including practical information about how to maximise value," Mr Simonaitis said.

"Through the COVID period, we have supported Indonesian flour millers and food businesses with print and video resources about how to implement and manage COVID-19 hygiene practices.

"We've recently launched a dedicated website filled with resources for current and prospective Indonesian grain customers, aiming to provide technical information which will inform their views on the value in using Australian grains."

Mr Simonaitis said AEGIC's economics and market insight team had completed a major analysis of demand for feed grains in Indonesia as part of IA-CEPA.

"This work, which was commissioned by DFAT, is a collaboration with GrainGrowers and has identified new opportunities within IA-CEPA," he said.

"By 2030 an extra 8.7 million metric tonnes of feed grains and meals will be needed every year to help boost production in order to meet the increased demand for meat and fish, and Australia is well-placed to capture some of this market."

As part of IA-CEPA, 500,000 tonnes of Australian feed grains can enter Indonesia duty-free, with an allowance for five per cent growth each year.