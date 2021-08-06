Be biosecure at upcoming farm field days

THE 2021 field day season is shaping up to be bigger and better following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions from last year, and landowners are being reminded to keep onfarm biosecurity front of mind.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) is encouraging farmers and landowners to support the field day events to see what's on offer in the Western Australian grainbelt.

DPIRD Grains biosecurity officer Jeff Russell said while field days provided growers with valuable information, participants should manage any biosecurity risks from the introduction and spread of weeds, pests and diseases.

"Moving around your district looking at cropping sites and events happening on other farms is important in helping growers in their onfarm decision making," Mr Russell said.

"The increased movement of people and vehicles entering and leaving a property means an increased risk of moving a pest to another area.

"Field day organisers, farmers and visitors have a duty of care to reduce biosecurity risks and safeguard the State's valuable agriculture and food sectors."

Mr Russell said by following key biosecurity practices, risks could be minimised and managed.

"When visiting properties, ensure footwear and vehicles are cleaned upon entering and leaving, park in designated areas or off-site parking, and complete any registration forms where available as this will allow traceability in the event of a biosecurity incident," he said.

Mr Russell said landowners should ensure enough water can be accessed if a foot bath is required or vehicles need to be washed down to reduce the possibility of transfer of any soil borne diseases.

"Growers are encouraged to obtain and display farm biosecurity signs at the entrance of their properties to promote good biosecurity practises by the public when visiting rural areas," he said.

A comprehensive list of field day tips is available on the managing biosecurity risks factsheet on the Plant Health Australia website.

Growers are encouraged to report any suspect biosecurity issue to the Exotic Plant Pest Hotline on 1800 084 881 or contact the department's Pest and Disease Information Service on padis@dpird.wa.gov.au or 9368 3080.