Mick Sheehy appointed as new KPCA boss

Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen's Association chief executive officer Mick Sheehy.

THE Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen's Association (KPCA) has announced that Mick Sheehy has been appointed as its new chief executive officer.

Mr Sheehy is well known and respected across the northern Australian cattle industry, having worked throughout the supply chain across WA, the Northern Territory and Indonesia.

His most recent experience also brings to the role considerable recent experience and connections in Indonesia.

KPCA chairman David Stoate welcomed the appointment, saying Mr Sheehy was chosen from a strong field of applicants for the role.

"Mick brings to the KPCA not only a wealth of experience in the northern cattle industry, from a diverse range of roles as a station manager to corporate CEO, but also respect and relationships more broadly, including with key people in Indonesia," Mr Stoate said.

"This will be particularly valuable to the KPCA and the broader northern cattle industry at a time of COVID-19 related market risks in Indonesia."

Mr Stoate said he looked forwarded to working with Mr Sheehy to further promote the interests and developments of the northern cattle industry.

He also thanked and acknowledged the efforts since late March 2021 of Grey Mackay as interim executive officer and Emma White, former KPCA CEO, in her capacity as a strategic adviser.

"Both Grey and Emma have provided significant support to KPCA during the transition period over the last few months to appoint a new CEO," Mr Stoate said.

Mr Sheehy started in the role this week.