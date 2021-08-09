Innovator always harvesting new ideas

iPaddock founder Mic Fels has designed the Typhoon feed drum.

ESPERANCE farmer and iPaddock founder Mic Fels doesn't see problems, only solutions.

His motto is 'doing more with less effort' and this has been the driving force of his farming career.

The qualified engineer has been designing and innovating ever since he can remember and as he himself says, he is not exactly 'risk averse' when it comes to doing research and development.

This has paid dividends, and whenever a problem arises on the farm, you can usually find Mr Fels looking for an explanation.

Of course the saying, 'alongside every successful man is a great woman' holds very true in the Fels' household.

Mr Fels' wife Marnie is definitely both an inspiring and stabilising influence and together they have managed to build up a strong farm business, while also producing some incredibly innovative and state-of-the-art products over the years.

The latest of his innovations to take off is the iPaddock-designed Typhoon feed drum, which has been a real boon for farmers across Australia since the first unit charged into Mr Fels' crops in the 2016 harvest.

Easily retrofitted to fit your existing harvester, the Typhoon is a complete 'plug out-plugin' replacement feed drum to suit Macdon and John Deere draper fronts.

Many farmers know the frustration of harvesting bulky crops such as canola or lupins and, even worse, the blockages and breakdowns caused by the standard feed drum in such situations.

Typhoon offers more retractable fingers and a much more aggressive pattern, with a smaller diameter barrel for greatly improved capacity.

It literally grabs the crop and pulls it through in a constant and steady flow with a centre section that is matched to the feeder house - enabling farmers to use the full width of their machines.

iPaddock's patented sweeping 'paddle flights' in the centre section greatly improve the feed and make the Typhoon a good option for improved feeding in light crops as well.

And because Typhoon reduces shock loading and plugging, it also helps extend the life of the harvester.

"For us, harvest time is critical so the cost benefits of using the Typhoon are enormous," Mr Fels said.

"Even one day lost at harvest time is big money - and Typhoon's simple and effective design allows the headers to travel more quickly - with less down time and maintenance.

"Because it prevents the blocking and jamming that occurs when harvesting bulky or fluffy crops such as canola, pulses and even frosted or uneven cereals, harvesting is much more efficient and cost-effective."

Compared to the earlier design, the latest Typhoon has beefed up thicker, fully welded steel end plates and new heavy duty retractable finger guides.

However, Mr Fels suspects the biggest reaction from farmers will be when they see iPaddock designed all new 'quick-set' finger timing system for Macdon fronts, unveiled with Typhoon.

The new Typhoon feed drum has been developed in direct response to requests for a simpler and more reliable finger timing system than the old 'ring of bolts' system used on the earlier design.

"Getting the retractable finger timing right is critical and with the old system it was too easy for the finger timing to end up in the wrong position," Mr Fels said.

"With the Typhoon quick-set timing system, farmers can simply crack off one nut, set the finger timing lever anywhere from position 1 to 15 and nip the nut up again, taking less than a minute from whoa-to-go."

The Typhoon is manufactured exclusively by Primary Sales Australia in Midvale.

Primary Sales, in conjunction with its extensive dealer network, is also exclusively marketing and distributing the iPaddock Typhoon nationally and will also provide the quality back-up and support it has become renowned for across its wide range of farm equipment.