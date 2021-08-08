CWA members start conference in style

Guests were treated to a sundowner cocktail reception before the organisation's annual banner parade commenced.

Janet Adams (left), Mt Helena-Parkerville branch with Wendy Bourne, Boyanup branch and Sue Dunne, Willetton-Leeming branch.

Royal Agricultural Society of Western Australia (RASWA) president David Thomas with partner Sharon Thomas.

Erin Brooker (left), Wellard and CWA of WA State Office personal assistant Alannah Sullivan.

Leila Taylor (left), Kalamunda branch, Reconciliation WA member partnerships officer Deanne Poole, Connie Russell, Kalamunda branch and Reconciliation WA education officer Leone Cottam.

Bobbie Liddlelow (left) with Isla Lord and Julie Carson, Boyanup branch.

Rachel Moser (left), Goldfields branch with Peter Collins and CWA board member Karyn Collins, Koorunga branch.

Helen Gallop (left) and Chantelle Mulholland, Midland branch.

Rose Godfrey (left), Collie branch, Stephanie Corcoran, Toodyay branch with Penny Valli and Maria Thoumine, Collie branch.

Shelby Hutton, (left), Caversham and Christine Wood, CWA of WA State office account manager.

Tjala Leysley (left) and Marion Hood, Melville- Fremantle branch.

ABOUT 250 CWA of WA members attended the organisation's 97th State Conference opening at the Optus Stadium on July 26.

Guests were treated to a sundowner cocktail reception before the organisation's annual banner parade commenced.

National Native Title Tribunal member and 2019 Aboriginal Category Western Australian of the Year winner Glen Kelly officially opened the conference before an inspirational keynote address was provided by Masonic Care WA chief executive Marie-Louise MacDonald.

The conference itself ran over two days.

