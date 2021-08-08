Pink shears click strong for charity

THE record books continue to be rewritten at the annual Pink Shearing For Liz Day at Yorkrakine with another mammoth community fundraising effort totalling more than $70,000 for breast cancer research on July 31.

The eighth annual event was bigger and better than ever with the largest crowd turning out to the Davies family's Cardiff Merino and Poll Merino stud's pink themed shearing shed and enthusiastically throwing their hand ups on the biggest charity auction of more than 60 lots generously donated by the local and wider community and businesses.

The popular event organised by the Davies family and the Jumbuk Shearing team, smashed last year's record total of more than $40,000 and has now raised more than $230,000 for Breast Cancer Research Centre - WA (BCRCWA).

Quentin Davies said donations were still being tallied and it was likely the total amount would exceed $75,000 and welcomed further donations if people were interested.

"I'm so overwhelmed with the support we received for contributions to the auction and the enthusiasm and bidding spirit from the people in attendance was unbelievable," Mr Davies said.

"People were prepared to pay well in excess of what things were worth realising their contribution wasn't just for what they were buying, it was for the cause.

"There were a lot of people in attendance that I didn't know which was fantastic to see.

Brendan Boyle (left), Broomehill and Ash Bradshaw.

"We have had a bit rough year out this way with a couple of people sadly not here that would normally be.

"We deal with this the best we can but these types of events are a good outlet for people to get out and mix.

"And with the season being as good as it is so far, it's one less thing to worry about so we can talk about other things."

The Pink Shearing For Liz Day was founded by Jumbuk Shearing's Tom Reed and his wife Lucy in memory of their close friend Liz Roberts who died in 2014 after an eight-year battle with metastatic breast cancer.

The big crowd watched a blade shearing demonstration in the afternoon by the Jumbuk Shearing team that donated its wages to the cause and heard from Rural Men's Health about mental health awareness before bidding spiritedly on more than 60 items up for grabs in the auction.

Guests then enjoyed refreshments, freshly cooked wood-fired pizzas, door prizes and live music from the Tinny Band.

Auctioneer Jim Sangalli said it was extraordinary for a shearing shed full of people to raise that sought of money for a worthy cause.

"To see a local community, not only donate 60 auction lots but also respond in buying blew me away," Mr Sangalli said.

"I've done quite a lot of charity auctions, particularly around Perth, and I've never seen that level of generosity before.

"For example sides of lambs were making $500.

"It was a privilege to be there with 150 smiling faces all staring back at the auctioneer.

"A-grade people, A-grade cause and an A-grade result.

"Congratulations to the Davies family, Jumbuk Shearing team and everyone involved."

Mr Reed said it was another fantastic event.

Barbara Garner (left), Nikki Towell, Shed Stix and Trudi Emmett.

"An unbelievable turn out saw the shearing shed packed to capacity," Mr Reed said.

"I'm very proud of the total raised for BCRCWA and thank you to everyone who supported this great cause with amazing donations of products, time and spirited bidding.

"Special thanks to the Davies family who work so hard to make this event such a huge success.

"A fitting tribute to our beautiful friend, we miss you Liz."