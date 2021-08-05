Moderate flood warning for Lower South West

Take action now for moderate flooding in parts of the Lower South West.

People in Blackwood River catchment need to take action now as moderate flooding is expected today.



This includes Bridgetown and Nannup



Water will be fast flowing and levels will rise quickly.

WHAT TO DO:

DFES advises you to:



Watch for changes in water levels so you are ready if you need to evacuate.

Pack a relocation kit together with your emergency kit.

Relocate equipment and livestock so they do not get caught in floodwaters.

Prepare pet food or stockfeed in case you cannot return home for a few days.

Never walk, swim or play in floodwaters as they are dangerous.

Do not go near storm drains and pipes, ditches and ravines, as they are dangerous.

Stay out of rivers, this includes no swimming or kayaking.

If you are a traveller do not park or camp adjacent to rivers.

IF DRIVING:

Floodways and river levels may rise rapidly so be careful at crossings.

Obey road closure signs and do not drive into water of unknown depth and current.

Take care on gravel and unsealed roads as they may be slippery and muddy, and you could get bogged.

If your car stalls in rising water, abandon it immediately and seek shelter above floodwater.

ROAD CLOSURES:

Some roads may be closed due to rising flood waters.

Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by calling 138 138 or visiting travelmap.mainroads.wa.gov.au or by contacting your Local Government Authority.

FLOOD DETAILS:



As at 05/08/2021 10:58:00 the Bureau of Meteorology advises recent rainfall from multiple frontal systems has caused significant river level rises and areas of flooding along the Blackwood River and its tributaries. Over the past 24 hours no significant rainfall has been recorded in the Blackwood River catchment. No significant further rainfall is forecast over the next few days. Heavy recent rainfall and areas of flooding may adversely affect road conditions in the Blackwood River catchment.



Blackwood River upstream of Bridgetown:

Minor flooding is occurring along the Blackwood River upstream of Bridgetown.

The Blackwood River at Bridgetown peaked at 4.16 metres around 07:00 am Monday 02 August and is currently at 3.72 metres and steady.



The Blackwood River at Bridgetown is expected to remain above the minor flood level (3.50 m) during Saturday. The river level is likely to fall below the minor flood level (3.50m) during Sunday.

Blackwood River downstream of Bridgetown:

Minor flooding is occurring along the Blackwood River downstream of Bridgetown.

The Blackwood River at Old Nannup Caravan Park peaked at 7.31 metres around 08:00 am Tuesday 03 August and is currently at 6.60 metres and falling.



The Blackwood River at Old Nannup Caravan Park is likely to remain above the minor flood level (5.50 m) until early next week.



Current river levels are available from the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation websiteFor the latest flood information visit www.bom.gov.au/wa/flood or call 1300 659 213.



KEEP UP TO DATE:

Visit emergency.wa.gov.au, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter: twitter.com/dfes_wa, Facebook: facebook.com/dfeswa, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.

During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.

Updates will be issued if further information becomes available.