Plantation farmers form action group

A LOCAL action group of landowners has formed after their plantation contracts with BP Kwinana Refinery were transferred to Ents Forestry without their consultation.

The group's formation was the result of a public meeting at Katanning recently, where several landowners expressed their dismay at the lack of communication from BP in reassigning the contracts, along with little correspondence since the trees were planted about 25 years ago.

BP's plantation covers about 2300 to 2400 hectares from Williams to Wellstead and involves 107 contracts with landowners.

The meeting was chaired by WAFarmers president John Hassell and attendees heard from Bailiwick Legal director Phil Brunner, who informed landowners of their rights within the contracts.

About 50 landowners attended the meeting and there were 20 apologies.

Mr Brunner told the meeting that landowners had the right to terminate their contracts and not continue with Ents Forestry, if they wished to do so, as he understood there had been a breach of contract given that BP had assigned the contracts to Ents without consulting landowners.

Landowners reported their plantations have been poorly managed since they were planted about 25 years ago.

BP contracted the Forest Product Commission (FPC) to manage the plantations, which ended in 2014.

BP said it was working closely with several landowners and welcomed any further enquiries landowners might have.

"A dedicated BP point of contact for landowners has been set up and can be accessed by phoning the BP Kwinana Refinery," a BP spokesperson said.

"BP is also supporting Ents Forestry, which is speaking directly with landowners to discuss opportunities."

Many of the landowners who attended the meeting also have plantation contracts with FPC, which they claimed have also been poorly managed, with some reportedly in even worse condition than BP plantations.

Landowners told Farm Weekly it has been several years since they had seen an FPC staff member on their property conducting maintenance on their plantations.

FPC currently manages about 25,000ha of softwood sharefarms across the State.

FPC business services director Andrew Lyon said its plantations and sharefarms (ie. those plantations directly managed by FPC) were "managed responsibly by and to the highest industry standard".

"Each week FPC staff members visit and inspect FPC managed sharefarm plantations across the State," Mr Lyon said.

"Plantations require minimal active management once successfully established, but FPC staff continue to visit sharefarms throughout the life of the plantation.

"Satellite-based remote sensing tools are also used to monitor plantation health."

Mr Lyon said FPC communicated with sharefarmers by letter annually and other contact may take place when inspections or works are planned.

"Plantation thinning occurs on a regular basis throughout the year," he said.

A spokesman for the group of landowners and Kojonup farmer, David McFall, said the group has four main objectives at this stage.

It aims to seek details on individual plantation agreements and gain opinions on best management arrangements for the plantations going forward from a landowner's perspective.

The group also plans to formally communicate to industry stakeholders - BP and FPC - about its concerns, which in regards to BP centre on the lack of communication when the contracts were assigned to Ents Forestry and also FPC's role as plantation manager for various sharefarm projects.

The group also plans to reach out to politicians for assistance.

And in terms of a principle objective, the group plans to "adopt a precautionary approach and not enter into any further agreement until (landowners) have fully informed themselves and have sought independent advice regarding their rights and options".

"Landowner confidence to undertake strategic and profitable plantation land use activities for State sustainability and natural capital management goals, including meeting net zero emission targets, carbon farming, climate adaptability and regional industry diversification etc, is being compromised by the actions of FPC as plantation promoters and managers, and we wish not to throw the baby out with the bath water," Mr McFall said.