A career packed with achievement

KADAMBOT Siddique's list of achievements throughout his 30-year career in agriculture is more than most would achieve in a lifetime.



Having grown up in the agricultural region of Kerala, India, he relocated to Australia receiving a scholarship to study his PhD in environmental crop physiology at The University of WA (UWA) in 1981.

Upon completing his PhD in 1985, Mr Siddique joined DPIRD (then the Department of Agriculture) where he worked as a cereal crop physiologist, principal scientist and leader of the Department of Agriculture and Food Western Australia pulse program and in 2001 as the director of the Centre for Legumes in Mediterranean Agriculture at UWA. In 2006 he was appointed to establish and lead the UWA Institute of Agriculture.



QUESTION: Where did you grow up in India?

ANSWER: I come from Kerala.

It's a small State and the agriculture there is more tropical so you have a wide variety of crops such as coconut, pineapple, rice, tea, coffee, rubber, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and cardamom.

Q: What brought you to Australia?

A: I came to UWA to do my PhD because I received a prestigious scholarship in 1981.

Q: What did your parents work as?

A: My mother was an educator and my father was a fifth-generation farmer and his job was managing farms.

The farms were scattered in different districts and a lot of them he inherited from his father and he also bought more land himself.

Former UWA Farm Ridgefield manager Steve Wainewright (left) with former Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University vice-chancellor Ashok Balasundaram and Mr Siddique at UWA Farm Ridgefield during field pea trials.

He also had a business in which he had people make rope out of coir, which is fibre from the coconut husk.

My mother was very keen on us getting into schools and universities and that support for our education was provided by the income generated from agriculture and my father's coir business.

I also have three brothers and two sisters.

Q: What did you want to be when you were younger?

Everyone in India wants to do medicine so I studied biology, physics, chemistry and maths and although I achieved quite a good score I missed out.

Then my choice was to go into another science-based degree - so botany, zoology and so on.

I studied botany and within a month I didn't like it.

At that point I was pretty disillusioned and disappointed I hadn't gotten into medicine because I had been primed for that.

Someone told me there was a professional course in agricultural science and so I had to sit an exam to get an admission for the four-year program.

Q: You studied agricultural science at the Kerala Agricultural University in India in 1977 and then crop physiology at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in 1979 before studying environmental and crop physiology at UWA.

What are some of the main differences between India's agricultural industry and Australia's?

Hackett professor Kadambot Siddique (centre) receiving honorary professorship to Amity University in India.

A: There are 250 million farmers in India, so the land area of each farm is a lot smaller, with the farm size areas varying from say a quarter of an acre to 20 hectares, depending which State you're in.

In Kerala, for example, the land is priced very high so the farm sizes don't tend to be big.

They have intensive production systems and many of the farmers don't have the capital so they lease their land.

The total grain production of India is close to 300 million tonnes whereas Australia, in a very good year, will produce 45mt, including winter and summer crops.

The diversity of crops in India is also enormous and many of the farms produce more than one crop per year, which is different to WA because of our lack of rainfall and/or irrigation.

Q: You worked as a research associate for the International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas (ICARDA) in Syria.

What was this experience like?

A: It was a very interesting experience because it has a Mediterranean type climate, like in the South West of WA, so there is no summer rain, it is winter dominant and very cold.

I was there at the very beginning of ICARDA and was in charge of looking after the legumes - their agronomy and physiology.

I had a very good experience there.

Mr Siddique won the Professions Category of the 2014 Western Australian of the Year Awards.

I learned real world agriculture, interacted with many people from all over the world and developed strong communication skills.

Perhaps coming to Australia was also triggered by my experience in Syria because it prompted me to start looking at similar climates in different parts of the world and the organisation also had some board members from Australia.

Q: In 1985 you started work in DPIRD (then called the Department of Agriculture) as a cereal physiologist and later became a senior pulse agronomist/ physiologist before becoming the leader of DPIRD's Pulse Productivity Program in 2000.

Do you think DPIRD is doing a good job in supporting research and development projects in the agriculture sector and/or do you think there is room for improvement?

A: When I joined DPIRD it was a golden era for the department.

We had some key leaders such as Mike Perry, who hired me.

I worked in the department from 1985 to 2000.

We did some wonderful work on historical wheat, looking at wheat as early as 1800 and at that time the most modern variety was Kulin and then we did critical analysis of the plant traits over the years.

In the early nineties we started the Centre for Legumes in Mediterranean Agriculture (CLIMA) by professor Alan Robson so I was seconded for that as well.

I had a good opportunity to work with the wheat breeders at that time and the department was full of young people who had graduated from UWA and a lot of our work was based in the field, either at research stations or onfarms.

There was a strong culture of largely field-oriented research, there was a good connection with UWA and there was good technical support, but I think the culture has changed since.

For example, the department used to do all of the extension work and it was fantastic but, over the years, all of the extension work moved into the private sector, so we now have strong consultants that are outside of the department.

The focus on the kind of research I would like to see has changed, funding has declined and significant numbers of staff have eroded.

Our focus at UWA is teaching, training and then doing research, which is important, but translating that research into an applied area in a vigorous way -- that used to be the role of the department and there is no one doing that at the moment.

Yes, we have farmer groups and grower groups but I don't think many of those will scrutinise the research and have it go through a peer review system.

I also don't think there is a clear vision for agriculture in WA.

Q: Where would you like to see more research and development funding go, to best benefit WA farmers?

A: I would like to see the next generation of innovations in agronomy fine-tuned.

The other aspect is how we can manage the sustainability of our agriculture and reduce our input costs.

Australia is already one of the best countries in the world at not wasting inputs because it's already a dryland system, but we still need to figure out how to further optimise and minimise our inputs.

Then we need to make tactical decisions based on real data - whether to plant, how much to plant and we need to have access to the market and produce products that are required by our consumers.

We are a small State of 2.6 million people and, yes, we may have a market in eastern Australia, especially in dry years, but primarily we have to depend on our international markets.

We need diversification - it's not just about the wheat alone, we need the canola, barley and pulses, which are the missing link in the system at the moment.

Then we have the horticultural crops, which shouldn't be underestimated, because there has been a huge shift in consumption patterns in the countries where we export our products, whether it be China, Indonesia, Thailand or India.

We also have a lack of quality people in all areas - at the researcher's level, the extension level, the consultant level and the farmer's level and the integration of that knowledge.

The industry needs to be able to learn from more exemplary performers.

Q: Can you tell me how your pioneering research on chickpeas contributed to Australia's chickpea industry?

A: Because our Mediterranean-type climate is similar to parts of West Asia, North Africa, Chile, California and South Africa - my thinking was we could grow whatever they grow.

In 1982 and 1983 I did intensive experiments at Merredin and was able to show we can grow the chickpea in Australia and particularly in WA, so that was the beginning of the first ever formal PhD on the chickpea in Australia.

Q: In October 2019 you received the Friendship Award from the Chinese central government, the highest award for a foreign expert, for your contributions to agricultural science and education in China over the years.

How important do you think Australia's relationship with China is for the future of WA's agricultural industry and do you think the Federal government needs to make moves to help repair this relationship?

A: Absolutely.

Whether you look at our wine, meat or grains industries - China is a very important country in our region and we have to accept that.

We have to accept that their government, the Communist Party of China, is different from ours.

While we must also have our own Australian identity, we don't need to be in the front line with China - trade is still going on with the United States yet Australia's trade has been negatively affected.

I think the Federal government should take the lead to start repairing a damaged relationship.

They may need to say that the Prime Minister is the only person who is going to make statements about China.

China is a very powerful country with an enormous amount of resources so we need to maintain a relationship with China - that can't be avoided.

China is important for the future of Australia but, having said that, we also need to diversify our trade partners.

Q: Having published more than 500 scientific papers and book chapters on agriculture, which area of research do you feel most passionate about and why?

A: I really enjoy three aspects.

The first aspect is production agronomy and how that is integrated into the farming system.

The second aspect is looking at how we can make genetic improvements to plants to develop new varieties and the final aspect is how we integrate all of this knowledge into a social context and on our farms.

Q: Given your major contribution to dryland agriculture, which has seen crop yield improvements in grain legumes and wheat and the release of 13 new grain legume cultivars, do you think the answer to a drying climate lies in addressing the issue of climate change or rather reacting to it?

A: Climate change is real, we have evidence it's happening and the south west of WA is definitely affected in terms of rainfall reduction and also rainfall availability with in season drought and frost incidences.

I think we need to join the international effort, because climate change is not just a local issue.

We may have adapted indirectly in the past because we were chasing water use efficiency and yield.

So despite a reduction in rainfall we are reaching close to 18mt or even up to 20mt of grain, so that shows the genetic improvements that have been made, the no-tillage technology and tactical application of fertilisers, fungicides, herbicides and better predictions of weather patterns have really benefited our crops.

We can continue to do incremental adaptations, where we finetune some of our plant varieties and that will take us to a certain level and then it will plateau.

Then we need to look at the system level adaptation, so we may have more heat and drought tolerant crops, better water use efficiency, innovations in tillage technology, conservation agriculture and input use.

I think climate change should be taken seriously and we should participate in mitigation and then finetune our adaptation strategies.

Q: Your achievements include appointed a Member in the Order of Australia in the Queen's Birthday Honours List in 2011, winning the Western Australian of the Year Award in 2014 (professions category) for your contribution to agricultural science and the farming community, receiving the Grains Industry Association of Western Australia Award for your lifetime contribution to the pulse industry in 2016 and receiving the Global Agricultural Research Leadership from the Indian Council of Food and Agriculture for your contribution to dryland agriculture in 2017.

This year you were also named the Western Australian Indian of the Year.

With a huge list of awards and accolades throughout your career, which one are you most proud of and why?

A: I feel very proud of getting the chair for the Hackett Professor of Agriculture, Western Australian of the Year in the Profession category and I also really value the Friendship Award I received from China because I've been working with China for 20 years and, in that time, met many students and formed many friendships.

Q: You were appointed to establish and lead The UWA Institute of Agriculture in 2006.

As a professor of Agriculture at UWA you have trained numerous honours and PhD students.

Having visited many overseas universities, how does the quality of agricultural students in WA compare with those at international universities?

A: UWA is now the number one university in Australia in agricultural science and number 16 in the world, so our group here has been punching beyond its weight.

We have significant strength in terms of plant/crop science, soil science, agribusiness and animal production with an emphasis on beef and sheep.

The students are really high quality here and there is a wealth of talent in our undergraduate, PhD and masters students.

Q: How do you think we can attract more people to study agriculture?

A: Attracting more agricultural students is a challenge that all of the universities face.

The majority of our students come from a farming background so the real challenge is to attract city kids into the industry.

We need to continue to promote the science behind agriculture in city-based schools, provide some scholarships to attract more students and paint a positive picture of agriculture.

The food industry is the largest industry in the world and people tend to forget that.

There is a lot of new areas - the quality of the food, the safety of the food, provenance, genetics, physiology, soil science, soil health and on top of that the business side of agriculture - we need to continue to promote these job opportunities in the industry.

Q: With more than 30 years of experience in crop science and agriculture you are recognised as a leader in the field.

What has kept you in agriculture all of these years?

What keeps you motivated?

A: I'm a very focused person.

I divide each day into four quadrants so that every day I achieve something.

I am excited to jump out of bed each morning because of the multiple things I do.

I give lectures to undergraduate students, supervise masters and PhD students, do research and write research papers and I still have significant contact with the farmers and people in the industry internationally - so I feel what I'm doing is useful to the community.

Every day there is something exciting happening here at UWA - it's great learning from the students and having interaction with a variety of people.

I also really love the science behind agriculture because it activates your mind and the potential for great outcomes for the industry is motivating.

I want to make a difference so I always give 200 per cent in everything I do.

Q: What do you like to do in your spare time?

A: I live in Applecross so I like to walk around there.

I have a little backyard where I produce mangoes and winter vegetables such as broccoli, cabbage and pulses.

I also grow bananas and paw paw.

In summer I produce a lot of summer vegetables and that's a stress relief for me.

I also like watching movies and, of course, reading more and more research papers and spending time with my family.

I travelled a lot before COVID, doing 10-20 trips a year, so I'm missing that now.