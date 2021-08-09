Diverse farming opportunities on offer at Irwin

DIVERSITY with scale - that's best how to describe a premium Mid West property that recently hit the market.

Known as Mt Adams and Lefroy, Irwin, the farm measures 8258 hectares and offers great grazing and cropping country, complemented with excellent water supply and infrastructure.

It is owned by the Cockman family, in a partnership between Terry Cockman with sons Jeff and Bruce and their families.

Prior to purchasing Mt Adams in 2015 and later Lefroy, the family was focused on its lobster business, based at Dongara.

Mr Cockman said they decided to purchase the farm when lobster quotas were enforced.

"Lobsters are the lion share of our enterprise," Mr Cockman said.

"I was lobster fishing for about 25 years after finishing school and university, but when the quotas came in on lobsters, we found we had a lot of spare time so we bought Mt Adams in 2015 and consolidated back to one cray boat and my father and I focused on the farming side of the business and as we acquired more farms.

"I haven't been out on the boat for more than a year - I just don't get time to go out and I'm fine with that.

"The next generation has started to come through with the fishing side and I see them taking over the farming side in the future too, which is exciting."

Mr Cockman and wife Fiona have three adult children, Sophie who lives in Perth, Nathan who works in the lobster business and Brendan who lives and works on the farm.

Two of his nephews also work on the farm and wish to pursue farming.

"Having the younger generation keen to come on the farm has been awesome," he said.

"It's been great to be able to work with my kids and nephews.

"My nephews who are keen on farming have just completed ag science and agri-business degrees, so it's good that they have the passion and drive to take it on."

But Mr Cockman said the next generation had a particular interest in cropping, which prompted the family to purchase a predominantly cropping property with scale a little further north, known as Allanooka Aggregation, spanning 6970ha, last year.

"We were running basically three separate farms (Mt Adams/Lefroy, Arrowsmith (purhased in 2018) and Allanooka Aggregation), which required quite a lot of travelling back and forth, so we thought it would be better to consolidate it down to two farms (Arrowsmith and Allanooka aggregation) and concentrate our farming operation there (near Walkaway)," he said.

The marketing campaign is being handled by Nutrien Harcourts WA sales representatives Chad Smith and Craig Walker, with a price tag of $21 million.

Mr Smith said the family had invested a great deal of time and funds in improving what was already a well established property.

"Since the family has owned it, they haven't held back and invested in good farming practises based on the advice of their agronomist Rob Campbell (Nutrien Ag Solutions), including deep ripping at various depths, lime and fertiliser applications," Mr Smith said.

"They have used best practices on both the cropping and pasture side.

"They've developed a lot of perennial country (about 3000ha) which they didn't want to crop and developed that into gatton panic and rhodes grass.

"They planted areas that weren't producing perennials and areas that were producing, they used best practice to increase yield and soil profile health."

Mr Cockman said the perennials had been a "game changer" for the cattle.

"Annuals will grow in winter and then perennials will kick off come the end of August and if we manage to get a thunderstorm in summer, then because they are all established they just jump out of the ground and we have feed in a week after having rainfall and plenty of pick around for cattle," he said.

"There is a feed gap at the end of summer before the annuals will come up and it can be a bit tight sometimes, so the perennials get us over that hurdle."

The property comprises about 6270ha of cleared area, with productive sand over clay, sand over gravel and medium sandplain soils.

There's about 2270ha of flat to slightly undulating cropping soils and the grazing area is estimated to be 4000ha, including the perennials, which support the 850 Angus breeders with calves and 50 bulls being run on the property.

It also has a 100ha pivot and existing infrastructure to support another two 32ha pivots, along with a 1.5 gigalitre water licence.

"The farm is quite well set up, with a big gravel laneway right down the middle and all paddocks are numbered," Mr Cockman said.

"So moving stock around can be a one-person job.

"When we bought Lefroy over the road we connected that to work well with Mt Adams and established stock laneways there too.

"Nearly all of the paddocks, especially the bigger ones, there's at least two troughs from independent tanks, so if one trough dries up there's another one on the other side of the paddock.

"And it tries to encourage the stock to move around the paddock a bit more."

With factors such as climate variability, fluctuations in market demand and geo-political tensions impacting commodities, more farm businesses have opted to diversify their farm businesses to spread risk and build resilience.

Mr Smith said Mt Adams and Lefroy was probably as diverse a property in the region could be with good scale.

And he has some idea in mind as to what sort of buyers this property could appeal to.

"We are hoping to get some corporate interest and people who want to run a diverse program with irrigation and pivots," he said.

"So some larger cattle producers would be well suited to this property, particularly pastoralists and interstate cattle producers.

"There could be some local interest but most locals are heavily cropping and this property really does lend itself to running some stock to reap the full benefits."

For pastoralists, Mr Smith said this property would offer the "full arsenal" for their enterprise.

"It's close to the Brand Highway, so trucking is easy," he said.

"You can grow any amount of fodder to take back up to stations and could base a replacement female herd down here to take up there, you could finish off cattle in a dry season - so there are plenty of options."