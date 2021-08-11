Mice plague could threaten crops in the Mid West before harvest

A MOUSE plague is likely this spring and could threaten potential bin-burster crop yields in the Mid West.

Farmers in the Geraldton port zone are being advised to put out chew cards to monitor mouse numbers and to walk through crops to look for mice or mice damage.

Growers seeing evidence of mice are urged to begin a baiting program immediately while their lupin and canola crops are at pod stage and providing limited feed for mice.

If they wait until crops start to form heads, it may be too late to avoid a spring plague, as mice numbers are expected to rise exponentially with warmer weather and mice will ignore baits and climb stalks if there is better food available, agronomists and the CSIRO's mouse expert have warned.

Despite very wet and relatively cool weather, moderate mice activity was reported during seeding across the Mid West and there are now reports mice are in canola and lupin crops north and east of Geraldton.

In the past month, mice have been reported in significant numbers at Yuna on the FeralScan Pest Mapping MouseAlert map where people can record sightings.

The concern is that obvious mice activity and crop damage being seen in the middle of winter - when climatic conditions normally drive mice into sheds and houses seeking shelter and keep a lid on mice numbers in paddocks - could mean potential plague numbers in spring.

Nutrien Ag Solutions farm services agronomist Tom Shaw said many farmers may have underestimated the number of mice about at seeding time.

"Normally over a long, hot, dry summer the mice die off because of the lack of water for them," Mr Shaw said.

"But this summer was wet so higher numbers survived and they cycle so quickly their populations build exponentially."

Mr Shaw said many farmers were already aerial baiting for mice and it was demand for mice bait at Nutrien's northern Wheatbelt outlets, particularly Geraldton and Mingenew, that alerted him and others to the potential problem ahead with warmer spring weather.

"Mice are not migratory, but they will move from paddock to paddock," Mr Shaw said.

"So if a baiting program is to be most effective, then everyone in an area affected by mice should do it at the same time and they need to do it earlier rather than later - that's the message.

"Farmers should be putting out chew cards to monitor numbers - there's information on the GRDC (Grains Research and Development Corporation) website on how to interpret the numbers.

"They need to be baiting for mice now while lupins and canola are starting to pod and providing only a limited source of food, because if they wait until later, the mice will ignore baits and climb stalks if there's better food available."

Mr Shaw's comments were echoed by Geraldton-based Crop Circle Consulting research and agronomy consultant Grant Thompson.

"There's been mice activity at seeding up here," Mr Thompson said.

"The guys that baited at seeding are on top of it, but those that didn't do anything at seeding and waited to see what would happen, have now got a mouse problem.

"They're definitely about, I believe they are in significant numbers out at Gutha.

"The damage they cause is easy to spot at this time of year in canola and lupin crops and it won't be long before they're into the wheat."

GRDC-supported CSIRO mouse researcher Steve Henry said he was already getting calls from farmers in the Geraldton region reporting "higher than normal" mouse populations.

"I've also had calls from farmers who have never seen mice on their properties before, but they've got them this year,'' Mr Henry said.

"Because WA farmers had a pretty good season last year, there's been plenty of stubbles and plenty of rain for them to survive on, so there's more mice in the system.

"That's the concern, we will be going into the warmer weather, when populations will expand at a dramatic rate, with a higher base number than we normally see - that's what worries us."

Mr Henry said accurate monitoring and early spring management were key to reducing the risk of mouse damage in developing crops.

He urged farmers to walk through crops looking for evidence.

"It is imperative growers get out of their vehicles, walk into their paddocks and get a good feel for what is going on in respect to current mouse numbers and activity," he said.

"They need to be looking for signs of active burrows or crop damage.

"In cereals this may be chewing at the node or stem, which causes the head to fall over and from a distance can look like frost damage.

"In canola and legume crops, growers should be inspecting flowers and pods for damage.

"At the first sign of crop damage, growers need to be prepared to bait, preferably with 50 grams of zinc phosphide per kilogram of bait, spread at one kilogram per hectare.

"The best chance of success is to bait before milky stage or before pod development - mice may not eat baits if high quality seeds or pods are available.

"Mice start breeding when they are six-weeks-old and litters of six to 10 pups are born every 19 to 21 days, so early detection and timely application of bait at the prescribed rate is critical for reducing the impact mice have on crops."

Mr Henry also encouraged growers and consultants to report and map regional mouse activity using the MouseAlert website at feralscan.org.au/mousealert/map

Mice populations appear at this stage to be patchy across the Geraldton port zone and concentrated in the drier north and east.

Farmers at Mingenew and Walkaway said they had heard of others having mice problems, but had not seen greater than normal numbers themselves.

"I think all of mine (mice) have drowned," said Gareth Rowe, Walkaway.

Earlier in the year GRDC and Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development were reporting local mice activity at Esperance, Ravensthorpe, Eneabba, Northampton, Moora, Mingenew and Dandaragan, but it is understood near-record July rains and cooler temperatures have reduced the mice risk in the Central and southern Wheatbelt.