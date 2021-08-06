Global beef sustainability goals on right track

Australia's Beef Sustainability Framework has welcomed the goals recently announced by the Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef.



The GRSB, a worldwide network of organisations powering progress in sustainable beef, announced a commitment to reduce net global warming impact of beef by 30 per cent by 2030 through global sustainability goals.

Chair of the Sustainability Steering Group that drives the ABSF, Tess Herbert, said the Australian red meat industry had its sights firmly set on ambitious targets of their own.

"The Australian red meat industry has set a goal to be carbon neutral by 2030, which sends a clear message to global customers and consumers that we're serious about being part of the climate solution, without compromising on animal numbers or land productivity. Emissions from red meat production are now less than half what they were in 2005," Ms Herbert said.

"The beef industry is also working towards 100pc use of pain relief by 2030 for routine and invasive procedures.

"It's important to understand where the global beef industry is headed - we want to ensure we maintain ongoing consumer support but also build market access opportunities through demonstrating our long-term viability."

Ms Herbert said the ABSF was constantly reviewing its indicators and data sources to ensure the industry meets global stakeholder expectations, and is key to ensuring Australia lives up to its reputation as world leaders in animal welfare, environment, and food safety.

"The Australian beef industry is constantly identifying opportunities to improve and showcase its sustainability credentials through tracking performance against industry priorities to ensure Australian beef remains in high demand in international markets," she said.

The ABSF was developed by the Australian beef industry, and is well placed to answer any expectations or goals from customers, consumers, investors, and other external stakeholders.

