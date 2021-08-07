Opulent lifestyle property has it all

Price: From $795,000

Location: Pink Lake

Area: 4.04ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Paul Thomason 0429 110 700

A LIFESTYLE dream and turnkey property has come onto the open market through exclusive selling agent Nutrien Harcourts WA.

The amazing rammed earth homestead is beautifully appointed with a huge country kitchen, spacious living areas, sweeping verandahs and a gym, as well as an extra outdoor area with cooking facilities.

This immaculate property comes with all of the extras that you could possibly need.

From its incredible outdoor entertainment area, to the luxurious outdoor swimming pool, it is all complemented with a bar, sauna and shower.

The chance to rest and relax by the pool will be a huge extra for family and friends.

The rustic presence of the house is highlighted with outstanding finishings and features.

The configuration of the home offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

All bedrooms are generously sized with built-in wardrobes.

The bathrooms are tiled to ceiling height, elegantly appointed and luxuriously finished to a five-star accommodation specification.

The generous amount of cupboard and storage space and the continuous theme of ceramic floor tiling give the house a warm and cosy presence and a feeling of space and opulence.

Set among an amazing garden backdrop, the lifelike animal monuments of zebras, giraffes, a rhino, lion and an elephant, make quite a statement as you walk around the grounds.

Lot 40 Helms Drive has been completed with a bitumen driveway to the front gate and a double shaded carport.

A generously-sized shed is an attractive feature for those who require extra storage or a place for the toys.

This outstanding property is 11 kilometres from Esperance and is an absolute credit to the owners.

Opportunities to acquire a property of this standard are becoming harder to find.

The chance to move into a turnkey residence gives the incoming buyers a chance to soak up all of the hard work done by their predecessors.

Priced from $795,000, the property can be viewed by appointment.