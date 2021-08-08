Quality, versatile farm at Bakers Hill

Price: $2.6m

Location: Bakers Hill

Area: 335.88ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate and Garland International

Contact: Michael Watts 0417 952 557



John Garland 0418 923 347

BRAYSEY is nine kilometres south of Bakers Hill and offers a privately located, modern, well-appointed four-bedroom brick and iron residence with a saltwater pool.

Enjoy picture book views over the undulating countryside of 335.88 hectares, of which 24.97ha are forest.

There is exciting breakaway country known as Spooky Valley, with an extensive granite slab yielding quality water to a bore with an Airwell pump.

The property has four key dams, two of which are spring-fed.

Four main paddocks can be divided into multiple small rotational paddocks by hot wire application.

The hay/silage cropping program ensures this well-managed farm sustains a profitable Murray Grey herd (Monterey bloodline), without having to acquire external supplementary feed to maintain stock quality.

The property is capable of carrying 120 breeders, however it is currently running 80 breeders.

The large steel cattle yards have a capacity of 500 head.

There is a large hay shed, general purpose shed, two smaller machinery sheds, four 23,000 litre tanks and one smaller tank.

The property has been fertilised annually using Crop 2 and urea, plus trace elements if required.

Lime has also been applied as required.

Near new fencing is throughout, which is mostly less than five-years-old.

Equestrian facilities include four horse paddocks in front of the house, three stall brick stables with a tack room, wash down area and an international sized arena.

Off farm management is available if required.