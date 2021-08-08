High rainfall, fertile country on offer

Price: $800,000

Location: Narrikup

Area: 93ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Simon Thomas 0407 380 365





LOCATED about 23 kilometres south west of Mt Barker and 45km north west of Albany, this 93 hectare property on two adjoining titles is well worth an inspection.

Undulating, elevated, well-drained, north facing and scenic are just a few of its many appealing aspects.

The property includes an established vineyard of various varieties, with staggered plantings that started in the late 1980s.

There's also an established mixed variety olive grove which is about 8ha in size.

The vineyard is irrigated and watered from a generous water supply from the two large key dams and gully dam.

Infrastructure includes a 222 square metre fully secure, high span shed with concrete flooring and amenities and two pump sheds, one on each title.

Single-phase power is also available to both titles.

The balance of the property is a combination of pasture and natural bush.

Barrier fencing complements a large portion of the boundary fencing on the property and both titles have extensive frontage to Greeuw Road.

Crystal Brook presents an ideal opportunity to add to an existing enterprise or to start fresh in this highly regarded, high rainfall and fertile location.