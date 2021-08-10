Phone blackspot funding still an issue

Munglinup cropping and sheep farmer Kirk Whiting trying to get a mobile signal on the top of his farm tractor.

FARMERS in the Goldfields-Esperance region are lobbying the State government to match a recent increase in Federal funds for its Mobile Black Spot Program.

About 100 concerned locals gathered at a meeting at Munglinup in the Shire of Ravensthorpe earlier this year, along with Telstra's regional general manager Boyd Brown to discuss poor connectivity in the region.

Munglinup broadacre farmer and St John ambulance volunteer Kirk Whiting said since that meeting in May, blackspot issues had continued to worsen in the region, posing a safety risk for locals as well as tourists.

"It's coming down to more load on the towers - the population is getting larger and we are relying more than ever on the towers for our farm work," Mr Whiting said.

"Between the CDF app (the CBH Group's grain delivery app for harvest receivals) and the telematics on all of the machines - we are starting to draw that much data off these towers which were set up for the demand they had on them five years ago."

A fifth-generation cropping and sheep farmer, only 50 per cent of Mr Whiting's farm has signal, resulting in significant delays in him receiving messages from St John Ambulance to attend emergencies.

"I'm an emergency medical technician, so there have been situations where I've been dispatched from comms in Perth to attend an accident and it's taken 20 minutes to get through to me," Mr Whiting said.

"I don't live that far from towers so it's just at the point that the towers are no longer functioning like they should be."

With international travel restricted in the past couple years due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Whiting said the region had experienced an influx of interstate and Western Australian tourists who didn't know the roads, posing an increased risk for accidents.

"The amount of crashes we've had with tourists - it's a real problem," Mr Whiting said.

"And nine times out of 10 it's Murphy Law, so they are crashing in a black spot and not being found for a few hours and then it's us farmers who are finding them."

Mr White said while members of The Nationals WA and Liberal Party of WA had supported local calls for the State government to provide further investment into the Federal government's Mobile Black Spot Program, their requests had fallen on deaf ears,

Over $380 million has been provided by the Federal government over the life of its Mobile Black Spot Program, with more rounds to come.

In April 2021, the Federal government committed $17.1m for WA as part of its Regional Connectivity Program, which has funded 38 projects in WA to date, while the State government only allocated $5.88m towards the program as part of its Regional Telecommunications Project, due to finish this financial year.

In July this year, another round of the Mobile Black Spot Program results were announced totalling $38.9m of funding Australia wide, $20.5m of which is Commonwealth funding, with the remainder from additional co-contributions from mobile network operators, a mobile infrastructure provider and State governments.

The announcement included 14 sites in WA.

In 2017 the State government committed $22m to its State Agricultural Telecommunications Infrastructure Improvement Fund, which included a subset of $5m as part of its Digital Farm Grants program in 2018, due to finish next financial year.

Liberal Agricultural Region MP Steve Martin said the State Agricultural Telecommunications Infrastructure Improvement Fund, which has two more financial years left to run, only had $100,000 expenditure in each of the past two financial years.

Meeting with farmers in the region late last month, Mr Martin said the State government needed to match the Federal government commitment to black spot funding the WA's regional areas.

"In 2013-2014 the Federal government had been investing about $100m and that investment had been gradually dipping since, but this year it bounced back up to $80m," Mr Martin said.

"So the Feds have re-committed but as far as new money from the State government - it's difficult to find.

"The broader picture is there's lots of Munglinups.

"I drive up the Brookton Highway regularly and a kilometre and a half out of town west there is no reception - there's one or two brief moments where it comes back, but you effectively have 95km of no reception on a pretty major highway.

"The Albany Highway has problems in that Kojonup to Williams patch, even Kojonup down to Mt Barker patch - there are massive gaps on a really major highway."

Mr Martin said the lack of mobile reception also posed a risk in surrounding areas including Cascade, as many volunteer firefighters still relied upon phone signals to co-ordinate fire grounds.

Given the income generated by the State's iron ore royalties, with iron ore prices at an all time high, Mr Martin said now was the time for the State government to increase its regional telecommunication spend.

"With a government slush from regional royalties from iron ore, gold etc, we have an opportunity with the State budget in September to make a really strong commitment to filling in these holes," Mr Martin said.

"All of those new regional labour MPs - they should be pushing really hard for this because they are probably never going to be better off as far as the iron ore price goes."