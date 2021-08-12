Project looks into the movement of weeds

MOBILE weeds move easily across landscapes, taking no notice of boundary fences, land use or land tenure.

These weeds are now the subject of a pilot area-wide management project to trial co-operative and cost-effective methods to reduce the movement of weeds and the herbicide resistance traits they have evolved.

The cross-industry project has Australian government funding to target weeds that are a common problem to all industries in an area and have 'mobile' seed and pollen - that is, they spread easily.

Weed species that fit the criterion include flaxleaf fleabane, feathertop Rhodes grass and annual ryegrass.

The University of Adelaide is providing targeted herbicide resistance testing within the pilot areas and mapping the spread of weeds, based on genetic testing conducted at the University of Queensland.

CSIRO senior principal research scientist Rick Llewellyn is leading the area-wide management for cropping systems weeds project to better understand the importance of weed mobility, and test the opportunities for this collaborative approach.

He said the idea was to draw together industries and land managers to find a collaborative solution to a common problem where a strong value proposition can be established.

"Area-wide management has been very effective in the management of invasive animal pests and for some mobile insect pests," Dr Llewellyn said.

"We know that some weeds are particularly good at moving across the landscape, either as contaminants or borne on the wind or in flood water - and most farmers have experienced a weed incursion from a source beyond their farm boundary.

"We are testing collaborative and cost-effective ways to reduce the spread of cropping weeds across diverse farming landscapes."

Each of the three pilot areas - in the Darling Downs region of Queensland, the Riverina region of New South Wales and the Sunraysia region of Victoria - have identified the highest priority mobile weeds to target in their initial onground project.

The WeedSmart Big 6 tactics can be applied to area-wide management as well as within a cropping enterprise to tackle resistance through strategic patch management and diverse control methods that result in low weed densities and prevent seed set of mobile weeds.

Dr Llewellyn said more co-ordinated awareness and information sharing could channel effort and innovation into weed management improvements that benefit the individual land manager as well as the district.

"There has been an increase in the diversity of food production industries in many districts over recent decades, so there's more and more opportunity for a collaborative approach to reduce weed costs and risks as new neighbours become established in many dryland grain growing areas," he said.