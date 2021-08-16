Tameka powers on despite COVID study hiccups

Tameka Brooks works as a grain marketer at Ten Tigers in Geraldton

DESPITE Tameka Brook's experience at Marcus Oldham College being affected by COVID-19 lockdowns, she said attending the prestigious institution was still one of the best things she had ever done.

After completing one year of her agribusiness degree at the Victorian college in 2019, 23-year-old Ms Brooks was forced to head back to Western Australia when coronavirus lockdowns hit in early 2020.

She returned to the college briefly when restrictions eased in mid-2020, until a second wave of the virus in Victoria meant she had to return home to WA and complete the rest of the agribusiness degree online.

After packing up all of her belongings, Ms Brooks drove across the Nullarbor and quarantined in an empty farm house on a property her father was managing in Jerramungup.

"It was a bit of a shame as it's very much a hands-on learning type of university, so we missed out a bit in that regard," Ms Brooks said.

"But going over east was still an incredible experience.

"The first year taught us all about farm businesses and the basics of managing a family farm, while the second year provided us with more of an industry-level perspective.

"We did a lot of financial planning, promotion and marketing and a lot of the lecturers there were farmers so they were very relatable, which was great.

"They also have very small class sizes so it's a very different experience to other universities, as you get out in the industry a bit and make a lot of contacts."

Ms Brooks studied the two-year degree full-time, five days a week from January to December.

Ms Brooks is pictured at her Diploma of Agribusiness graduation at Marcus Oldham College in 2019 with her sister Zara Norwood. The final graduation ceremony for Ms Brooks Bachelor in Agribusiness degree is expected to take place later this year.

While her cohort missed out on a trip to New Zealand as part of Marcus Oldham's international tours last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, Ms Brooks was still able to attend a trip to China with the college in September 2019.

"We went to Shanghai and initially we were supposed to go to Hong Kong as well but we couldn't because they were having protests at the time," Ms Brooks said.

As part of the international tour, the group visited dairy processing plants, distilleries and technology companies.

"When we visited a wool processing plant, one of the students saw that they had sourced the wool from his neighbours' farm, so that was pretty cool," Ms Brooks said.

"We also visited Zoetis (a global animal health company) and DJI - a company which makes drones.

"They gave us a demonstration of their spray drones which they are trying to apply to the agricultural industry, although the drones don't really work in broadacre cropping."

Ms Brooks said on the trip she became fascinated by how the Chinese did business.

"Understanding their culture was really interesting, as I think Australia is actually going the opposite way to China," she said.

"For example with wool, we visited one of AWI's (Australia Wool Innovation) offices over there and one of the students asked about mulesing and their response basically was we don't care what happens to it along the way, as long as the wool gets to us.

"Whereas in Australia I think it's going the other way, with people becoming much more concerned with how livestock are treated etc."

Ms Brooks' graduation ceremony also had to be postponed late last year due to COVID-19 restrictions and is expected to be held sometime later this year.

She believes her life experience probably helped her to get into Marcus Oldham, saying the institution tended to accept students who were a few years out of school.

"I worked the year before I went to make some money and I think having a few years off in between school and Marcus Oldham also helped me to figure out what I really wanted to do," Ms Brooks said.

"After school I studied commerce at The University of WA for a year, but I didn't enjoy it, so agribusiness was actually second on my list."

Originally from Jerramungup, Ms Brooks also spent some of her childhood in York and Kalgoorlie before boarding at St Mary's Anglican Girls' School in Perth from year 10.

"My upbringing was interesting, as I lived in agricultural areas before moving to a mining town which was completely different," Ms Brooks said.

"It was a bit of an eye-opening experience and it provided me with a few perspectives on some of WA's important industries."

Growing up, Ms Brooks would assist her father Martin, a third-generation farmer, manage various farming properties around WA.

"In my high school holidays I did some chaser bin driving at Lawson Grains because dad was managing the farm at the time and later on I worked at a cattle feedlot at Meehan and Co in Borden, also doing some seeding and harvest work for them.

"Working in the feedlot was good as it gave me a bit of a different outlook, but I realised it wasn't something I was super passionate about."

After finishing her agribusiness degree, Ms Brooks knew she wanted to be in grain marketing, but found many of the companies she approached either didn't want to employ a graduate or didn't have a position available.

"It's a pretty small industry and there aren't too many positions out there, so I started looking at banks as well for a job, but I was really fortunate the role at Ten Tigers came up," Ms Brooks said.

She moved from Jerramungup to Geraldton after successfully applying for a grain marketing role with Ten Tigers, but in her second week on the job ex-tropical cyclone Seroja hit the region and the office was forced to close for a few days.

Since then it has been all systems go as Ms Brooks continues to learn about all of the different grain markets around the world and keep on top of what is happening internationally.

"It's been a steep learning curve, but the people here have been open to having a graduate here and have been super supportive," she said.

"I find it fascinating to see how - when there is a drought in the United States or Canada for example, that affects us and our markets.

"It's also a customer relationship role, which is an aspect that a degree can't teach you - so I've been learning that in the job and it's an area I am continuing to focus on."