Meat overview is a hit at MLA forum

FARMERS, researchers, consultants and industry representatives met at The University of Western Australia (UWA), for Meat & Livestock Australia's (MLA) MeatUp Forum last Thursday.

With about 120 people in attendance, the forum gave an overview on the meat market and featured several presentations on grazing and pasture management, confinement feeding, times for joining, lambing/calving and weaning, biosecurity and technology adoption onfarm.

There were also presentations from Agrarian Management director Ashley Herbert on how to maximise profit and carrying capacity, along with MLA sustainability and innovation program manager Doug McNicholl, who spoke about the industry's ambitious target to be carbon neutral by 2030.



A highlight of the forum was a virtual tour of the Fowler family's Chilwell Farms - a mixed cropping, sheep and cattle enterprise east of Esperance which spans more than 48,500 hectares.

Farmers Mark 'Benny' Zadow (left), Broomehill and Jarrad Beech, Tenterden.

Pingelly farmer and WALRC chairman Tim Watts (left), Grower Group Alliance executive officer Nikki Curtis and Agrarian Management director Ashley Herbert.

UWA research fellow Catie Gressier and Ewetopia Consulting director Ken Hart.

ConsultAg agronomist Jordy Medlan (left), WA Livestock Research Council executive officer Esther Jones, The Sheep's Back network co-ordinator Renee Sieber and Stirlings to Coast livestock projects officer Kelly Gorter.

Wagin farmer Xavier White (left), ConsultAg agronomist Trent Butcher and independent consultant Richard Brake.

From Planfarm were consultants Sang Ravindran, Carter Johnson and Bronson Gledhill.

From the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development were research scientist John Paul (left) and Katanning research facility project manager Bryanna Beattie, with Tedera breeder and leader of the 365 project at Katanning, Daniel Real.