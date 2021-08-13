50 consecutive wool clips

ONE stand, a small garage-sized shed, a couple of thousand sheep and an Ajax wool press.

That's how second-generation Merino sheep farmer Jeff Pike, Jerramungup, recalled his father shearing at Mt Barker in the 1970s.

"A neighbour would do all the shearing," Mr Pike said.

"And dad would do all the rousing and pressing with an Ajax wool press.

"About 2000 sheep were shorn and 50 to 60 bales of wool were cut.

"The shed would only hold 100 to 120 sheep, so if it was only a day shearing and they came in wet, shearing would drag out for five to six weeks.

"That's just how it was in those days."

This year marked a momentous milestone for the Pike family with their 50th consecutive wool clip and the art of sheep shearing has certainly evolved since the family's earlier days of farming.

Today, Mr Pike runs Clearview, which is 50:50 Merino sheep and cropping, with his wife Tamara and children Jessica, 14 and Mitchell, 12.

His life in farming started in 1970, when his parents Ray and Pat Pike moved to Mt Barker from Sydney, leaving the western suburbs to fulfil their dream of farming in Western Australia.

Always wanting to farm sheep, they went with Merinos because of the breed's wool qualities and ran 2000 head on 323 hectares (800 acres) of arable land.

Second-generation Merino sheep farmer Jeff Pike, Jerramungup, has always had a passion for livestock, particularly sheep.

Mr Pike grew up on the family farm and spent a few years in Perth before he had enough of that and returned to the Great Southern region in 1992.

"I always wanted to be on the farm," he said.

"I always wanted to get into farming with an interest in livestock and in particular sheep.

"(When I returned home) I worked with dad on the farm, but because it was only a small farm I also decided to work off-farm for other farmers during seeding and harvest.

"It was a shocking time because it was just after the wool market reserve price scheme all fell to bits and wool and sheep prices were terrible.

"You were looking at about $3.50 per kilogram for wool and dad was offered about $12 a head for ewes."

The Pikes decided to hold onto 2500 sheep during this period of turmoil.

At the same time the blue gum industry was just getting started in the Mt Barker region.

This was a big incentive for sheep farmers to secure an income at a time when they were struggling.

As part of the scheme, Mr Pike's parents leased their land to companies for plantation and eventually harvest.

In 2002, Mr Pike decided to purchase a farm and relocate to Jerramungup, as it offered him greater opportunities to expand the farming operation.

"In Mt Barker at that time we were competing against blue gums, vineyards, dairy farmers and lifestylers to purchase land," he said.

"The price of land was very high, so we came out here and got four acres for the price of one over there (in Mt Barker) - it was a huge difference.

"Not only that, it was also an opportunity for us as well."

A shift in areas did not mean a shift in focus of farming, as Mr Pike's passion for Merinos continued.

It is something that he has carried with him through his life and the industry's highest and lowest points.

This season, the Pike family is running the least amount of sheep it has ever had off the back of three consecutive incredibly tough dry years.

Normally, sheep numbers have stayed consistent at around 1200 ewes and 1100 hoggets.

But due to the dry conditions and lack of available water Mr Pike said he was forced to heavily destock his flock.

"2018 was the start of it all, there was no break to the season, it was very dry with a number of strong wind events," he said.

"We were forced to sell all of our wether lambs straight off their mum at four months of age.

"Later in the season - after shearing - the oldest two age groups of ewes were sold off to drop the numbers right back.

"We cut our numbers back a third.

"We had very little pasture or ground cover and water was starting to become an issue going into summer, so we could only run the bare minimum."

Jeff Pike runs Clearview, which is 50:50 Merino sheep and cropping, with his wife Tamara and children (pictured) Jessica, 14 and Mitchell, 12.

Mr Pike said although 2019 was a reasonable year along the South Coast, it stopped raining at the start of September and then water became a huge issue.

With only a handful of double digit rainfall events, there was no decent rainfall through the year and no run-off into dams.

At the start of last year, the WA Government declared Jerra- mungup water deficient and water was carted to the town for livestock use.

"We were very lucky to have access to this water otherwise we would have had to make the tough decision to totally destock," Mr Pike said.

"We cleaned all our dams out except for two because they were the only two on the farm that had water.

"We carted half a million litres of water for stock use from January to July last year.

"Half of that water was carted by a contractor and then I carted the other half.

"It was all carted for the stock and put into tanks and troughs."

At the time the Pikes fed their sheep pellets everyday and continued to do so from the end of February right through to August.

Sheep also had access to lick feeders and hay.

At the start of July last year, Mr Pike decided to further destock because there was still no rain and the cost of feeding sheep was becoming too much.

With increased demand from Eastern States' farmers, who wanted to restock, he was able to sell all of his green tag ewe hoggets.

"We were all very grateful the market was there, as it kept the prices high and we were able to sell them for $190," Mr Pike said.

"At the same time other sheep farmers in the district were selling ewes with lambs at foot to the east as a way of destocking

"We were unable to do this as we lamb early and we had just completed mulesing, so were unable to handle the sheep to take advantage of that market."

Then in the first week of August, 50 millimetres of rainfall fell which provided a lifeline and a huge relief.

The rain half filled the dams, so water carting stopped.

Over the years the Pike family has purchased its rams from Rangeview Merino stud at Darkan and each year Rangeview studmaster Jeremy King, classes their ewe hoggets.

Mr Pike said they used Rangeview rams because they breed the type of sheep he likes -traditional fine and nice, bright white wools.

"Our flock average is between 18.5 to 19 micron," he said.

"We like to concentrate on good wool cut, evenness and good wool coverage on a big-framed sheep.

"Fertility in the sheep is also an important part of our sheep production.

"Even though we had a drought last year, to get 103 per cent (lambing) and then cut reasonable wool weight as well, that was a testimony to the sheep."

Rams go out on the second week of November for a five to six-week joining period, the ewes are then scanned at five to six weeks after the rams are taken out.

The singles and twins are then separated and the dries are sold.

This enables the singles to run on their own and the twins to be run in smaller mobs of around 180 to 200 head at a stocking rate of three sheep per hectare.

Lambing is in the second week of April, due to the fact the South Coast is often hit with a wet summer.

Mr Pike said benefits of that could linger for the sheep. enabling them to lamb down onto a green pick.

This season, they have recorded lambing percentages slightly higher again with 106pc - this is split about 50:50 with twin-bearing ewes and singles.

Mr Pike said lambing percentages have crept up since they started pregnancy scanning ewes in 2006 and separating ewes into singles and twin mobs.

"Running the twin-bearing ewes in small mobs and feeding them accordingly has really contributed to lifting our lambing percentages," he said.

Mr Pike said the strong percentages this year were a credit to the sheep's resilience, as well as the fantastic start to the season.

In June, Clearview recorded 147mm for the entire month compared to 114mm for the entire year to the first week of August, 2020.

With plenty of green feed on the ground, Mr Pike hasn't had to feed his sheep anything this year.

Already he has finished mulesing and lamb marking and "things are looking pretty good".

"All dams are full now," he said.

"Lambs are weaned in the first week of August, so they are ready for shearing a month later.

"Fine, white wool, good coverage and a big frame - that's what I like.

"I don't mind a little bit of skin, but not too much, because I think that's where your wool cut comes from."

Mr Pike added that he aimed to keep wool cuts and fertility up to try and push the production of the animal.

"We have to get every sheep to produce - it is one of those challenges," he said.

When it comes to his cropping program, Mr Pike grows mainly barley as it ties in well with the sheep.

As sheep numbers were down drastically this year, he tried to put more crops in the ground to fill the void.

But conditions have been too wet, in stark contrast to last year.

Mr Pike said he hoped to breed the flock back up to 1200 head, particularly as the sheep market was strong.

"I think the sheep side of things will be good for a long time simply because there are not the numbers there that there used to be," he said.

During the drier years, Mr Pike has found grazing crops to be a helpful tool.

In the future, he hopes to establish areas for confinement feeding and continue improving pastures with new Serradella and medic varieties, which seem to be outperforming traditional sub clovers.

He said even if he could get stock grazing in crops for a couple of weeks in a year, that would be enough.

"Just to let pasture paddocks get away and you can do your manipulating," Mr Pike said.

"There's a lot more to it now compared to what I can remember when I was a kid.

"We have a lot more management tools and you learn a lot from those tougher years."