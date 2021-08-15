Dual-purpose breeding is the key

Mark Walter with his daughter Heidi, 13. Mr Walter likes the Merino breed's dual-purpose for both wool and meat.

WHY the preference for Merino sheep? If you were to ask Mark Walter he would tell you the breed's dual-purpose - in both wool and meat - made it most desirable.

"We like Merinos," the second-generation Cascade sheep and cropping farmer said.

"They fit into our program and don't take up too much time in between cropping."

Born and bred in Esperance, Mr Walter spent four years in Perth and studying at the Muresk Institute but the 'big smoke' didn't appeal to him and he was soon drawn back to life on his family's farm.

Today, Mr Walter manages 12,000 hectares with his wife Liv, brother Todd, sister-in-law Kim and parents Wayne and Chris.

While the Walter family's primary focus is cropping (75 per cent) canola, wheat and barley, it also runs 2700 Merino ewes and 900 ewe lambs on pasture (25pc).

And that's the way it's always been, although the flock numbers for WalterAg have fluctuated over the years depending on weather conditions and the sheep market

Pasture grown vetch with a high legume content, has put more nitrogen in the soil and supported crop growth over the years, meaning the farm can afford to run less sheep.

"When dad first started out we ran about 800 to 1000 ewes," Mr Walter said.

"That number has gone up and down over the years, particularly recently with the past three drier years.

"Merinos have always been versatile and our income from the sheep is split 50:50 with wool and meat.

"We source our rams locally from Westwood Poll Merino at Cascade."

With that Mr Walter has also found the sheep easy to manage with no need to change infrastructure such as fencing, shearing sheds or yards to suit the breed.

Over the past three years, the farm has heavily destocked 1500 ewes due to the dry conditions, and was forced to cart water as most dams had dried up.

The worst of those years was 2019, when the season "never really started" until August.

Like many other of the State's sheep farmers, Mr Walter sold some of his flock over east and into New South Wales, where farmers were coming out of drought, and looking to rebuild their flocks.

The flock number at WalterAg has fluctuated over the years, depending on weather conditions and the sheep market.

"We are aiming to breed our numbers back up to 3000 Merino ewes," Mr Walter said.

"That's where we would like to sit for a while.

"Anyone looking to buy in more stock would probably be paying top dollar at the moment."

This year, WalterAg sold sheep directly through the Western Australian Meat Marketing Co-operative (WAMMCO), which included wether lambs straight out of the feedlot.

They decided to hold onto ewe lambs given the current market/prices and will continue keeping them on feed.

"We will probably mate them up and sell the sheep we don't need mated," Mr Walter said.

"We fed our wethers up to a WAMMCO 20 to 22 kilogram grade lamb and they probably made $170 and $180 a head.

"Whereas, I think a lot of people were getting about $135 for a store lamb."

WalterAg's breeding program runs on a 35-day joining period and lambs hit the ground between mid June and July, so it doesn't clash with the cropping season, which is a significant part of the farm's income.

Although the farm has been preg testing wet and dry ewes for about a decade, it has only split twin bearers from singles in the past four years.

"We try to keep them in smaller mobs across bigger paddocks (300-400ha)," Mr Walter said.

"Our twins are in mobs of probably 400 to 500 and the singles are up to 800 in a mob.

"We are harder on the singles and keep the twins spread out where we can give them more space and feed."

Despite last season's dry conditions WalterAg's flock produced strong lambing percentages with 108pc on preg tests (exclusive of the dry ewes).

Mr Walter predicted this year's number would be even stronger, particularly as preg testing indicated there were more ewes bearing twins.

"We have had some cold fronts and significant rainfall," he said.

"But sheep are in good feed, so hopefully numbers will be up there.

"The wind is also quite extreme this way, which impacts the sheep because our paddocks don't have much shelter.

"A good year is one where the ewes don't have to walk around looking for feed."

Lambs are usually weaned in August, when they are 10 to 12 weeks old.

Mr Walter said this was so they could be put onto decent feed.

He said if they were left later, for example until the end of September, then they could end up on poorer feed and their condition could go backwards.

"Another reason we wean them at 12 weeks is because feed has been so tight," Mr Walter said.

"So we try and get them off their mum and onto decent feed as soon as we can."

When it comes to shearing, WalterAg runs an eight-month program, in April and December.

Mr Walter manages 12,000 hectares with his wife Liv, brother Todd, sister-in-law Kim and parents Wayne (pictured) and Chris.

Mr Walter said this had proven to be a good choice, particularly when it came to the condition of the ewes.

He said the program had been better for management because there were times the farm could get away with not crutching sheep.

"I think the biggest benefit has been the fact the ewes have stayed in much better condition," Mr Walter said.

"Hopefully they will then have a better condition score and can raise more lambs."

With eight months growth each sheep averages about five kilograms of wool at 19 to 20 micron and 75 to 80 millimetres in length.

The April shearing also produced a reasonable yield, despite the fact they are shorn earlier in the year.

Mr Walter said the wool market hadn't been exciting for the past two years, but it was starting to build back up again to a point where he hoped it would hit more than 1500c/kg.

"Even when the wool price drops it still ends up being 50pc of our income from stock," he said.

"That system works pretty well for the self replacing flock.

"Again it is that versatility of Merinos that I love most, having that good wool income off the ewes and being able to produce a lamb for meat.

"I think the meat side of sheep has really picked up in the past five to 10 years and they are producing pretty good carcases in reasonable time (10 to 11 months)."

In the more challenging years, Mr Walter has found importance in adapting to the dry conditions and changing farm practices.

One of the ways he has done so has been by increasing the number of sheep he has put into confinement feeding.

"We lock everything up for a while until we eventually do get some feed," Mr Walter said.

"We have always done some feedlotting of lambs, so we have just extended it from there into confinement feeding."

About four years ago, WalterAg fenced off 300ha of pine trees and put water into the enclosed area for the flock.

Mr Walter said sheep were put on feeders and straw and had done well in those areas with some pregnant ewes even lambing.

"They didn't turn out too bad actually," he said.

"We found that confinement feeding has definitely helped in those drier seasons.

"The stubble had been poor, paddocks were getting bare and country was blowing away with ripping and spading."

By June this year, the farm had recorded 170 millimetres rainfall.

In last year's growing season, the farm had only received 180mm - a far cry from its annual average of 400mm.

Mr Walter said they decided to take advantage of the earlier break and subsoil moisture this year by increasing their canola crop.

"Usually we seed between 2000 to 3000ha, but this year we increased that to 4000ha," he said.

"Last year, our canola crops were pretty poorly germinated.

"But it didn't end up yielding too badly with the prices.

"We had quite a bit of sheep feed already at the beginning of April.

"We seed vetch in February and it has grown pretty well with an early season start.

"There was moisture when we started seeding and that got the crop going, giving us a bit more length to the season."

WalterAg has also been involved with the Association for Sheep Husbandry, Excellence, Evaluation and Production (ASHEEP) Esperance pasture trials, funded by Meat & Livestock Australia.

Mr Walter said the trials had been beneficial to his cropping program and the key driver in his decision to grow a variety of Leafmore brassica this season.

He said the legume pastures were one of the biggest changes in his family's business.

"We have used some of the work ASHEEP has done with Murdoch University on sowing pastures with Serradella on sandier country.

"With the vetches, there has been a good system in our heavier clays and high PH has given us more production."

As for the operation's plans for development in the future, Mr Walter said the farm would look at not mulesing its lambs this year and he hoped they would tackle social welfare issues with an industry approach.

He added that they would also continue working towards higher lamb percentages in Merino ewes, particularly twins.

"Trying to make them more productive and keep up with some of the other breeds has always been one of our main focuses," Mr Walter said.