Dowerin part of Merino calendar

AS always, the comprehensive display of quality Merino and Poll Merino rams at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days will be worth taking a look at.

Given the busy nature of farming, having the opportunity to inspect rams from many different studs without travelling hundreds of kilometres across WA is a chance you don't want to pass up.

This year 25 Merino and Poll Merino studs will display the best of what they breed in the Viper Ram Shed and the neighbouring Milne Feeds marquee on Wednesday, August 25 and Thursday, August 26.

Increased interest in the sheep shed over the past few years has meant the number of studs and commercial displays has continued to grow, with Dowerin now a major calendar event for not just machinery, but livestock as well.

Co-ordinator Brett Jones, Ejanding stud, Dowerin, said the display was an integral part of the Merino field day circuit in WA, allowing clients and potential buyers the opportunity to inspect a range of genetics in one place.

"The atmosphere in the shed at Dowerin is really low pressure so people can just wander in, have a look, chat to the breeders and just enjoy looking at the sheep," Mr Jones said.

"The range of sheep on display will be a strong representation of the WA sheep industry, including both Merino and meat breed studs, which will be complemented by a host of trade displays relevant for producers in the wool and livestock industries.

"Right now is a great time to be involved in this industry so this is a fantastic chance for people to see the latest innovations and WA genetics available in a friendly and relaxed environment."

In addition to the usual stud ram displays, the sheep display at Dowerin will again house sheep from the Muresk Institute Sire Evaluation project, with shearing of each sire group occurring over the two days.

Other displays which will be part of the sheep display this year include The Livestock Collective, Australian Wool Innovation's Sheep's Back network, Dandaragan Sheep Handling Services, Slade Easy Fencer, Commander Ag-Quip and Heiniger while representatives from Elders, Nutrien Livestock, AWN and Elanco will be represented in the shed.

Along with sponsoring the ram shed, Elanco will sponsor a sundowner from 3:30pm in the shed on the Wednesday and Elders again will sponsor a cappuccino express coffee van.

So make sure you head along and have a look at the outstanding WA Merino genetics on display at Dowerin this year.