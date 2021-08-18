Sheep a profitable part of business

PINGRUP farmer Simon Thomas is taking a traditional approach to producing a consistent line of Merinos that will provide returns from both their wool and carcase.

The Thomas family has been farming in the Pingrup area since 1926 and Merinos have always been part of the farming mix in some way.

Today Mr Thomas, his partner Stacey and three children Henry, Zoe and Amelia, along with a team of four permanent staff and two semi-permanent, run the 14,800 hectare enterprise with 70 per cent assigned to cropping and 30pc to their sheep enterprise.

His father Mike is also still very much involved in the daily operations of the farm.

While the sheep enterprise makes up the smaller portion of the operation, Mr Thomas still believes they have a place on the property due to their ability to return a dollar even in a dry season.

He likes the Merino breed, saying as far as wool-growing breeds go, they are the best for both quantity and quality.

"The cost of shearing is unavoidable," Mr Thomas said.

"You want a breed of sheep that is going to produce the most amount of quality wool possible and the Merino can do that.

"They are also hardy animals which suit our drier low rainfall area, plus you can also get a good meat value for them as well.

"We try to make it so that both the sheep and cropping enterprises work well together."

All up the Thomas family has 7500 Merino breeding ewes of which 65pc are joined to Merino rams, while the balance is joined to White Suffolk sires.

Mr Thomas said their aim was to breed a Merino which had both top wool and carcase traits.

"We want a Merino that will cut a lot of quality wool but also turn off a lamb as quickly as possible," he said.

"We don't aim for a particular micron, we prefer to be in the middle micron range of 20 to 21 micron.

"If you try to be too fine with the micron, then it takes a lot more attention to nutrition and probably requires more attention to detail than we want to put into our livestock enterprise.

"But we are always striving to maximise our wool cut through the genetics we use and the gradual culling of the ewe flock.

When it comes to the genetics of the Thomas's flock, Laurence and Rosa Steele from North Pingrup provide the main line of Merino rams each year.

The Merino ram bloodline is a blend dominated by genetics from the Gooding family's East Mundalla stud, Tarin Rock.

The Thomas family has also introduced rams from the Crosby family's Nyabing-based St Quentin stud in recent years.

As for their culling program, the ewe hoggets (2000 head) are classed using visual assessment in July with sheep classer Lach Thornton.

Mr Thomas said in general they only culled out 25pc of the hoggets from the Merino mating flock which means they were able to maintain the standard of the flock and were very slowly improving it.

"When classing our ewe hoggets we are looking to create an even line," he said.

"Wool colour, cut and body conformation are important traits."

The ewes, which are culled out of the Merino breeding flock, are still retained by the enterprise and are mated to White Suffolk rams.

All the rams are put out with the ewes on October 7 for five weeks at 2pc which means the Thomas family sees their lambs start to drop in the second week of March.

Mr Thomas said he no longer pregnancy tested his ewes.

"We used to do it in the past but we were getting high conception rates and successfully re-mating any dry ewes, so we found it to be additional unnecessary labour and cost," Mr Thomas said.

"We found the reward for effort just wasn't there for us."

The March-drop lambs are weaned at the end of July in preparation for shearing which occurs in August and takes nearly the entire month to complete.

Across the whole flock including lambs and hoggets, Mr Thomas said they were fairly consistently, achieving an average cut of 5.5kg per head.

"The wool market was pretty good until the COVID-19 pandemic and then the prices just fell away, it seems to be a commodity that is quite volatile," Mr Thomas said.

But a year later with wool market prices starting to recover, Mr Thomas said the outlook for the wool industry again looked positive.

On the meat side, he said as a seller of livestock, he always wanted to earn more for his sheep.

"But in reality meat values have been the best they have been for a long time and have remained consistent over the past couple of years," Mr Thomas said.

"The meat market is very strong, which means we have been getting reasonably good reward for our effort and that is pleasing given the way we prepare our sheep for sale."

In years gone by the Thomas family used to hold on to its wethers and get a second wool clip off them before selling them as hoggets, but now with the wool market fluctuating it is all about the carcase.

Mr Thomas said the longer the wethers were on the farm the more money they cost so it is all about turning over them as young stock as quickly as they can.

As a result they have started to sell their Merino wether lambs out of a feedlot to WAMMCO International at Katanning, but in the past couple of years they generally went to Hillside Meats at Narrogin.

Mr Thomas said they did however sell some lambs as stores to another lotfeeder one year because it was better money at the time.

In terms of their feedlot operation they keep it very simple and don't weigh their lambs in or out of it, instead they just visually assess them to see if they are ready.

Prior to going into the feedlot the lambs are run on stubbles and usually the first line of lambs goes into the feedlot in February where they are fed Kojonup Feed Pellets.

Last year the Thomas family also trialled feeding some of their excess barley, but found that pellets not only helped the lambs to grow quicker but was a more convenient method of feeding.

"We have tried both ways of feeding now and there is a lot of time involved with sorting out and mixing the grain, whereas the pellets are much easier," Mr Thomas said.

He said their aim was to sell lambs as quickly as possible from when they entered the feedlot and on average they were in the feedlot for about three weeks.

"It is not about getting them to a certain weight, our goal is to get them to a condition where they are big enough to enter the feedlot," Mr Thomas said.

"Most of them come out at 22-24kg dressed weight.

"Usually if they start plateauing in terms of weight gain they are probably not going to gain anymore and that's when they need to go."

When it comes to their White Suffolk cross lambs, they try to sell them as suckers but because of the past couple of tight, dry seasons they have had to keep them and feed them as well.

"Normally our aim with these is to wean them and sell them but in the past couple of years they haven't been able to reach the required condition in time to meet the market requirements," Mr Thomas said.

"We've got a few off but it has meant we have had to feed the rest with the Merino lambs prior to selling them."

On average the family puts about 3000 of its own lambs through the feedlot, along with 2000 lambs which are bought in from other producers but that number just depends on what their stock agent can get hold of.

"Our aim is to feed 5000 head in the feedlot," Mr Thomas said.

Feedlotting for the Thomas family is very much a margin driven part of their operation, with the cost of buying in the additional stock needing to be just right to make it a worthwhile exercise.

While the sheep only account for 30pc of the business, they play a crucial role in the cropping enterprise by providing a resting phase for paddocks.

The cropping program is spread over 10,000ha and is mainly barley, but also includes wheat, lupins, and canola.

To take advantage of the strong start to the season Mr Thomas said they have slightly upped their cropping area to 73pc.

Mr Thomas said the way nitrogen products have risen in price this year and if the trend continued, then their pastures and the renovation of them would become an even more important consideration for the operation.

Usually the family sows mostly Medic or Serradella for pastures but this year they are also trialling Vetch with the aim of providing high quality sheep feed, while also helping to return nutrients such as nitrogen to the soil to set up the paddocks for crop production the following year.

"These dry years have made any sort of pasture improvement difficult and there's not a significant gain there to get that establishment and regeneration happening," Mr Thomas said.

"A year like this might allow us to establish a seed bank that will last for some years and help create a good pasture composition for this year."

Going forward upgrades or improvements to the sheep enterprise in terms of infrastructure is dependent on how well it performs year-to-year.

Mr Thomas said any upgrades had to pay for themselves out of the sheep returns and with the past three dry seasons it had been tough to do anything like that.

However with early rainfall this year Mr Thomas believes the season is setting up well.

"The early rain has meant there has been green feed from March onwards, which is a relief after having three consecutively dry years," he said.

"We have had more rain this year than last year so it is a phenomenal turn as the past three years has been pretty dry and hard going.

"It has been an incredible start to the year."

For the 2021 season the property has received 350 millimetres, which is already 120mm more than last year's total.

The average for the area is 300 to 350mm but Mr Thomas said they hadn't achieved that for a long time.

"We haven't necessarily had bad rainfall events over the years but it is about timing and we just didn't receive it at the right times," Mr Thomas said.

They had received 277mm by the end of June and had another 80mm for July when Farm Weekly visited.

For the past three seasons the family has had to cart water and undertake more hand-feeding.

Despite these tough years the sheep have been a stable and reliable part of the Thomas farming operation and going forward Mr Thomas said nothing would change because you could still maintain profitability in the dry years.