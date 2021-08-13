Agribusiness buzz in brief

Changing guard at Viterra

Adelaide-based Viterra Australia and New Zealand chief executive officer Tim Krause is to leave the business in December after 13 years, replaced by ANZ trading general manager Phil Hughes.

Mr Krause (pictured) will use the next few months to help Mr Hughes transition into the job as South Australia prepares for what is set to be a big grain harvest.

Under his watch, Viterra ANZ has grown into one of the widest agriculture networks in Australasia, and it remains a leading supply chain service provider in SA.

Inoming chief, Mr Hughes, has worked for Viterra for many years and his leadership in connecting growers to key domestic and export customers has been critical to the business.

Freedom Foods result lift

Dairy, nutritional products and plant-based beverage processor Freedom Foods clawed in a 4.3 per cent revenue improvement for the final quarter of 2020-21.

Although the company's specialty seafoods business, including the Paramount brand, dropped $600,000 in revenue to $2.3 million, total revenue from continuing operations was up $5.6m on the previous quarter to almost 137m.

The result reflected respective gains of 5pc and 3.2pc from dairy and nutritionals and plant-based beverages.

At June 30 the company's cash position was $31.7m, up from the forlorn $20.6m discovered for the same period last year following a forensic reassessment of the company's accounts and trading activities.

Overall dairy sales were supported by strong South East Asian demand as the company continues to rationalise some unprofitable lines and drive growth in its Milklab dairy range.

Consumer nutritional product sales were softer for the last three months of the financial year but lactoferrin sales delivered strong quarter-on-quarter growth.

Freedom said its plant-based beverages continued to benefit from strong category growth as health conscious consumers added more of these products to their diets.

New directors at RIC

Specialist federal government farm lender Regional Investment Corporation has recruited former banker Mike Carrol and finance sector director Sally Freeman to its board.

They replace outgoing directors Lucia Cade and Mark Lewis whose three-year terms ended in June.

Ms Freeman (pictured), from Victoria, is a director with Netwealth, Netwealth Superannuation Services and Eastern Health and an audit committee member of Health Share Victoria, Commonwealth Games Australia, and Caulfield Grammar.

She is a former KPMG global executive specialising in risk consulting services and auditing.

Mr Carroll (pictured) has more than 35 years experience in food and agribusiness, including as a senior executive at National Australia Bank where he established its agribusiness division.

His extensive board experience currently includes directorships on Macquarie Bank's Paraway Pastoral and Viridis Ag investment funds, nut business Select Harvests, and Rural Funds Management.

RIC board member and Queensland-NSW border cattle producer Prue Bondfield has also been reappointed until April 2023 and South Australian pork and grain producer Sharon Starick's term continues until April 2022.

RIC approved almost 2000 loans valued at over $2.1 billion in 2020-21.

"The RIC has entered a new stage of operations with a focus on ongoing management of our customer relationships and loan portfolio," said chair Karen Smith-Pomeroy.



Digital AGM for SunRice

SunRice has opted for an online event for its August 25 annual general meeting to avoid risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the company's tradition of holding meetings at regional centres in its southern NSW heartland, the decision was prompted by the continuing NSW-Victoria border closure and the Sydney lockdown, which would limit the number of shareholders and company officials able to attend in person.

All participants in the virtual meeting will have the chance to ask questions and vote on AGM resolutions.

Ag market transparency

The federal government has begun a series of workshops with perishable agricultural goods industries in a bid to improve market transparency across supply chains.

Agriculture Minister, David Littleproud, said farmers had been telling him for some time about market power imbalances in some sections of the fresh food supply chain, and at times, abuse of bargaining power.

The government subsequently directed the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to undertake an inquiry which found farmers often had the least amount of price and market information in the food supply chain.

The workshops will provide perishable agricultural industries a chance to identify price and market transparency issues and then co-design tools and processes to address them.

The chicken meat, dairy, horticulture, pork, red meat, seafood, and wine grapes sectors would all participate.

A grants program will follow the workshops to support industries to develop and implement tailored mechanisms to improve price and market transparency.

Earlier payments via Cirralto

Business to business payment service firm Cirralto has adopted the Mastercard Provenance Solution blockchain-based innovation and the Fresh Supply Company's digital supply chain network improve farmers' access to trade finance.

Cirralto says embedded operational data from the Fresh Supply Co network in the Mastercard Provenance Solution will enable greater trust and traceability across product journeys through the marketplace.

Enhanced supply chain insight, financial institutions leverage data-driven credit decisions would drive lending confidence and increase trade finance opportunities for farmers.

Cirralto, which supplies a broad range of B2B payment services and digital trading software, promises to improve cash flow liquidity through the value chain with its early payment triggers.

Chief executive officer Adrian Floate said cash flow problems had long plagued the agricultural sector.



By leveraging secure technologies such as blockchain, agriculture's buyers and sellers received enhanced access to trade finance, improved efficiency and cash flow.

NFF conference moves

The National Farmers' Federation Conference plans for Canberra on September 28 and 29 have been dumped and a new date set for April 5 and 6 next year.



"We have been monitoring the current situation with COVID restrictions across the country and noted the uncertainty around the ability to travel and attend events in person," said chief executive Tony Mahar.



"Feedback from our previous events is very clear on the value our sponsors, speakers, members, attendees and exhibitors place in networking in person and sharing information and knowledge."



Those already booked will have their registrations automatically rolled over to the new dates, or alternatively can be fully refunded by contacting nff@conlog.com.au



Cane harvest sweeter

Australia's $2 billion sugarcane crush is nearing the 30 per cent point with more than 8 million tonnes of the estimated 31.4m tonne harvest now processed.

Progress is comparing favourably with the same time last year when 7.4m tonnes had been crushed, with this year's average sugar levels up significantly at a CCS of 13 (commercial sugar content).

The season's raw sugar production has now passed 1m tonnes which, given improving sugar prices, is worth more than $500m.

However, the Australian Sugar Milling Council says there is widespread concern the Indian Government is contemplating further contentious export subsidies which would hurt world sugar prices.

Globally sugar exporters feared the estimated USD$10 billion damage already caused to the industry by the world's second biggest producer's sugar overproduction will continue to grow.



The World Trade Organisation is currently hearing a dispute on India's sugar export and price support subsidies, with Australia one of the complainants.



