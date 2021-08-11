The Expo is a go! | PHOTOS

Mingenew Midwest Expo underway

News
After being cancelled last year, the McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo is back in action.

After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, the McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo is back, with the event officially underway this morning and continuing until Thursday evening.

Attractions today include the first of the Cocky Likes to Cook presentations with local farmer Brad Millsteed and former West Coast Eagle Matt Priddis on the main stage, fashion parades, the ag college fencing challenge and livestock competition awards.

Today's festivities wrap up with Harvest Guide playing at the Expo Bar on the main oval from 5pm, with activities continuing again tomorrow.

A big crowd is expected over the two days with a good vibe in the region on the back of great recent rainfall.

