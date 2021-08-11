The Expo is a go! | PHOTOS

Attractions today include the first of the Cocky Likes to Cook presentations with local farmer Brad Millsteed and former West Coast Eagle Matt Priddis on the main stage, fashion parades, the ag college fencing challenge and livestock competition awards.

+7 Photos: Darren O'Dea















MORE GALLERIES

Today's festivities wrap up with Harvest Guide playing at the Expo Bar on the main oval from 5pm, with activities continuing again tomorrow.

A big crowd is expected over the two days with a good vibe in the region on the back of great recent rainfall.

READ MORE: Murdoch University looks at body fat and wool growth correlation

READ MORE: Riding the highs and lows of goat farming at Darkan