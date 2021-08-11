Wool groups are applauding climate activist Greta Thunberg's criticism of fast fashion.



Ms Thunberg's apparent preference for wool garments has not gone unnoticed either as she featured in the first Vogue Scandinavia with a full wool look.



The Woolmark Company and Australian Wool Growers Association have quickly joined other wool groups to support her fashion choices.



Global wool groups are campaigning against fast fashion and its reliance on synthetic fabrics to quickly turn out new product.



Wool is even teaming up with its old enemy, cotton, to criticise the trend.

Fast fashion is still the dominant trend in fashion, but the writing is on the change-room wall that era is about to end.

Fast fashion is cheap and trendy clothing which attempts to copy-cat higher-end fashion ideas.

It uses cheap materials which allows garments to be produced in bulk but are not designed to last.

But as Ms Thunberg has highlighted, consumers are increasingly demanding their clothes should not only look good, but be good for the planet.

Wool has been pushing hard that its fibre is biodegradable, long lasting and "natural".



The European Union is now considering policy to have environmental labelling on all consumer products, including apparel products, as soon as next year, in an effort to guide consumers towards choosing the most sustainable products.



Fast fashion's heavy reliance on synthetics means natural fibres like wool and cotton see a chance to cash in.



Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.



The story Applause for Greta Thunberg from the wool industry first appeared on Farm Online.