Four farms hit the market together in tightly held country

The property of the deceased Yeelanna cattle breeder and author Glen Gordon is being offered at public action at the Cummins Bowls Club on Friday, October 15.

Four handy-sized farms have hit the market in a tightly held region of the Lower Eyre Peninsula.



Agents said the winter listings of so many properties in close proximity to each other was "very unusual".



One of the farm sales is a deceased estate and the owners of the three properties plan to retire.



For most of them, the high prices being paid for land in this reliable rainfall area is a factor in them coming on the market now.

All four - "Gordons" (794ha), "Lake Baird" (992ha), "Broccabruna" (1049ha) and "Franks" (668ha) are being offered through Raine and Horne.

"It is very unusual to have four like this on the market at the one time," Raine and Horne's David Guidera said.

"Land in this area is generally well held ... it is an assured cropping district."

He said the region had experienced a run of good cropping seasons.

Mr Guidera said no price guide was being offered publicly but he pointed to the $7200 per hectares paid for land at auction in the area earlier in the year.

He believes some of this land will sell in the range $7200-$9600 per hectare.

"Gordons".

Former Yeelanna cattle breeder Glen Gordon's 794ha farm is being offered at public auction at the Cummins Bowls Club on October 15.



The land is considered prime cropping country even though Mr Gordon ran it as a grazing property.



This year it has been sown to canola for the first time.



"Gordons" is said to have reliable rainfall for growing high yielding cereal and legume crops on prime land.



"Lake Baird".

The Nelligans are offering their 992ha property for sale by tender, closing Friday, September 10.



The farm is 14km south-west of Cummins at 510 Lawrie Road.



Agents say the "drought proof" farm enjoys reliable rainfall and "best practice" chemical and fertiliser programs have been used across the property.



It is fenced to 16 paddocks with three bores and reliable water.



Broccabruna's eastern boundary runs alongside the Marble Ranges. Picture: Raine and Horne.

It has been predominately cropped with wheat, canola, lupins and barley while running 450 Merino ewes plus lambs.



The property also has a modern four-bedroom modern brick veneer home, a three stand raised board shearing shed, yards and sheds.



"Broccabruna".

Agents are under instructions from F. and Y. Puckridge to sell their 1049ha property on the Flinders Highway just north of Wangary.



Again it is features as reliable cropping and grazing country with consistent water supply of good quality.



Tenders close on October 14.



Broccabruna today has 471ha cropped and 214ha running 1500 ewes and lambs.



The property's eastern boundary runs alongside the Marble Ranges.



It is fenced to 22 paddocks with three wells, a bore and dam.



It also features three well maintained and lived in homes - one is a two-storey, five bedroom, stone home).



There is also a large three-stand shearing shed and yards, silos and shedding.



"Franks".



On the Tod Highway is the 668 ha property offered for sale by Shirley Franks.



Tenders close on October 21.



This farm is 29km north of Cummins.



Agents say the land has been well farmed and maintained with rubbled roads throughout the property and five paddocks are currently cropped.



Again it has a reliable rainfall, a shearing shed, workshops and various other sheds.



For all four properties contact agent David Guidera on 0427 762 566 for more information.



