The Deni Ute Muster has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions and border closures.

In a statement, event organisers said they were "devastated" that all their hard work had once again been undone.

"It is with great regret that we announce the cancellation of the 2021 Deni Ute Muster due to the evolving COVID-19 outbreak and related restrictions and border closures," their statement reads.



"We have left making this decision for as long as possible, but the risks are continuing to escalate making it impossible to keep everyone safe."



The organisers wrote there was "nothing we would like to do more than to party on the plains with you all", encouraging people to get vaccinated so that "lockdowns and travel restrictions become a thing of the past".

Current 2021 ticketholders will automatically have their tickets transferred to the next Deni Ute Muster, scheduled to take place on Friday September 30 to Saturday October 1, 2022.

If unable to attend next year, current ticketholders can instead request a refund from Oztix online.



Refund requests are available from 9am August 12, until 5pm on October 31.



"By retaining your tickets for the 2022 event, you are showing support for our iconic event, our community and region, Aussie artists and music industry, entertainers, crew, vendors, volunteers and contractors," the organisers said.

"Our hard working team are as devasted as you must be, all of their hard work once again undone and taken from them.



"We are a team proud to be Australian, resilient and innovative and we will continue to organise a one-of-a-kind festival which captures the heart of all Australians."

The organisers thanked everyone for their support, promising to "be back to you soon" with the 2022 artist line-up, entertainment schedule and the date tickets will be back on sale.

The story Deni Ute Muster cancelled for second straight year first appeared on The Canberra Times.