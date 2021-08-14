Applications open for Angus live-ex scholarships

LIVEXchange 2021 is coming and the Angus Foundation, with the support of the Australian Livestock Export Corporation, or LiveCorp, will award two scholarships to give Angus Australia members the opportunity to participate in this conference.

The conference is the major event for Australia's livestock export industry, held every two years as a joint venture between LiveCorp and the Australian Livestock Exporters' Council In 2021 the scholarship will be to attend the LIVEXchange 21 Forum in Darwin NT, on November 10 and 11.

The theme for 2021 is 'From here to there together: strengthening our foundations and creating connections', with presentations to centre on the capabilities of the live export industry, strength of markets and the values shared by everyone in the supply chain.

Angus Australia Breed Development Officer Jake Phillips encourages Angus Australia and Angus Youth members with an interest in the export trade to apply for this scholarship opportunity.

"These events are all about sharing information and insight into the livestock export trade, breaking down knowledge barriers, being open about industry challenges and demonstrating industry's commitment and ongoing effort to improve animal welfare in supply chains," said Mr Phillips.

"The aim of this scholarship is to increase the recipient's knowledge of the Live Export industry and the beef industry as a whole and allowing the recipients the opportunity to network with industry professionals and their personal skills."

Angus Youth or Angus Australia members aged between 18 and 30 years of age are encouraged to apply for the LIVEXchange scholarship. Applicants must be a current Angus Youth or Angus Australia financial member.

Membership forms are available on the Angus Australia website.

Applications for the Angus Youth LIVEXchange Conference Scholarships close Monday September 13th.

