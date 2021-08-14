Experienced lecturers boost McRTO training

TO accommodate a growing program, McIntosh & Son has expanded its registered training organisation (McRTO) team to include three lecturers for its 2021 and future 2022 student groups.

McRTO training and compliance manager Paul Berghella said he expected a high rate of applicants vying for the 2022 intake.

"2021 will be our third year taking apprentices on and the program has never been stronger," Mr Berghella said.

"Career paths in machinery dealerships are real and exciting and I think the community is recognising this.

"We had a good pool of applicants last year and I have no doubt that number will grow.

"We introduced three new lecturers to support the growing program and they've already added a lot of value to the curriculum."

Steve Wierobiej, Daniel Sims and Paul Blyth make up the team of lecturers at McRTO.

Reece Maisey, Geraldton, is one of the apprentices involved in the McIntosh & Son training program.

Mr Wierobiej is a dual tradesman, completing both light vehicle and heavy diesel mechanic trades.

"I was involved heavily with training apprentices and traineeships in my local places of work, before coming across to McRTO to become a lecturer," Mr Wierobiej said.

Mr Berghella said Mr Wierobiej's wealth of experience made him a real asset to the apprentice group.

"He is a gold mine for students," Mr Berghella said.

"They can pick his brain on diagnostics and the technical side of the job and he can answer any questions they might have about what it's like day-to-day to work in the field."

Mr Sims had been lecturing at TAFE for 16 years before transferring to lecturing with McIntosh & Son.

"This was the best career move I've ever made," Mr Sims said.

Ross Streppel, Moora, is one of the trainees who are given real-world experience in their workplace.

"McIntosh & Son has been supporting us with resources that I've never had before in all the years I've been teaching."

Mr Sims said McIntosh & Son's commitment to producing high-quality apprentices was unmatched.

"There's a serious commitment from the company to train the apprentices well," Mr Sims said.

"They don't want to compromise in any way, they want to do it right to a high standard, which I really like.

"I couldn't recommend the program more for any apprentices looking for an opportunity to get into the heavy diesel industry."

Both Mr Wierobiej and Mr Sims said that the quality of students had also been outstanding.

"I had a great group of students in my last apprentice block," Mr Wierobiej said.

"The camaraderie and the fact that we all work for the same company translates into a good work environment."

Thomas Hewett, Wongan Hills, is part of the McRTO apprenticeship program. Applications are still open for the next intake.

Current certificates available through McRTO are:

AUR30420 Certificate III in Agricultural Mechanical Technology;

AUR20220 Certificate II in Automotive Air-Conditioning Technology.

There will be the opportunity for dual trade to auto electrics in the future and apprentices graduate with ongoing employment and progression with McIntosh & Son.

Apprenticeship applications for 2022 are now open and close on Tuesday, August 31.