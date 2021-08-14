Beautiful property is the ultimate serenity

Price: $4.9m

Location: Bullsbrook

Area: 61ha

Agent: LJ Hooker Toodyay and Garland International

Contact: John Butler 0429 964 060

John Garland 0418 923 347





AGENTS are often requested to find a property which provides the best of two worlds.

Being a 45 minute drive north of the city via Tonkin Highway, this semi-rural metropolitan location provides easy contact with the city and a Dalkeith-style residence on 61 hectares.

The property, known as Serenity Stud, is one of those rare locations and within a three minute drive to the State's major Muchea Livestock Centre.

One of the most valued assets of this property is the 46,000 kilolitre licence.

This income creating asset allows the current stocking capacity of 20 breeders to be quadrupled should a beef trading income be required.

The high-tech security and functional attributes include three-phase power and lockable major warehousing outbuildings, which include extensive hardstand and a manager's quarters.

An engineering or storage facility, with additional income opportunity, is another of the property's attributes.

An equestrian-minded owner will delight in the high standard of stables and international arena.

The trail riding opportunity is a bonus, providing access to the Ellenbrook Reserve which allows north and south trail riding.

This western suburbs-style residence includes a swimming pool and décor which only an acclaimed architect could create.

The six-bedroom, highly functional, near-new home, has the added advantage of security which allows the traveller to inspect the property from anywhere in the world.

The price of $4.9m is a true value-for-money figure, especially when given the location is still in the metropolitan area, within the City of Swan.