Mixed farm opportunity at Salmon Gums

Price: From $6m

Location: Salmon Gums

Area: 3955ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Paul Thomason 0429 110 700

THIS is an opportunity to secure a broadacre cropping and sheep property with a backdrop of Peak Charles and nature reserve.

Sardi Farms is at the end of Salmon Gums West Road and has been in a cropping and sheep rotation with a 70:30 ratio of the two enterprises.

The property includes a full set of farm buildings, including two three-stand shearing sheds and steel sheep yards, three machinery sheds, a workshop, fertiliser shed and five silos.

Rainfall records of the past five years indicate an average of 336 millimetres a year.

Soil types are generally medium sands over clay, traditional mallee country with very gentle undulation for natural drainage.

Beautiful mallee trees act as shelter belts through the farm, adding to its overall appeal.

The main home is a five-bedroom, two-bathroom residence with independent worker's quarters of three bedrooms with an ablution block.

With a total area of 3955 hectares, 3459ha is indicated as arable.

The property has easy access points into all paddocks, with a road system leading back to the main yard depot.