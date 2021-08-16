Change of plans for training program

A NEW training program for agricultural machinery technician apprentices may still go ahead from next February, but at Northam TAFE initially, rather than at a proposed new facility at Muresk Institute.

Peter McGlew, program manager at Central Regional TAFE, told agricultural machinery dealer representatives at the Farm Machinery and Industry Association (FM&IA) of WA conference on August 8 the $7.5 million Specialist Centre for Agricultural Mechanisation proposed to be built at Muresk would not be completed in time.

Pindan Group, which had won the State government tender to build the specialist centre at Muresk, went into liquidation in May.

Mr McGlew, who has been tasked by the Department of Training and Workforce Development (DTWD) and Central Regional TAFE to get training up and running for Muresk's specialist centre, told the conference Pindan's liquidation had put the project behind schedule.

"I believe a new tender process (for construction of the Muresk centre which is to comprise two large machinery training workshops, covered hardstand area, classrooms and new training equipment) will be coming up in the next few weeks," Mr McGlew told the conference.

"But I've been informed by the department (DTWD) that the centre at Muresk won't be opened until February 2023.

"Our available option to begin the program in February next year is to review our (Central Regional TAFE) Northam automotive workshop.

"Sean (Taylor, a Central Regional TAFE lecturer who helps deliver the Certificate III in Agricultural Mechanical Technology at the Moora campus in collaboration with AFGRI Equipment's Apprentice Academy) believes we can deliver the first year of the program for up to 25 apprentices, which is the effective limit of the workshop and equipment there (Northam) at this time.

"A lot of the units in that first year don't require a lot of mid-year practical assessment in the workshop," Mr McGlew said.

He said another TAFE program was being relocated and DTWD had provided funding for tools and equipment to enable agricultural machinery apprentice training to start at the Northam workshop in February.

It was envisaged the course would move to Muresk once the new centre was constructed.

Central Regional TAFE had been "recruiting non-stop since 2018", Mr McGlew said and had filled "nearly every position" for the agricultural machinery apprentice training to begin.

"We've recruited a number of people that pick up better skills delivery and proven delivery, so we can budget for full-time lecturers to deliver the program at Muresk and also the Moora program with AFGRI."

Mr McGlew said once Education and Training Minister Sue Ellery had made a formal announcement about what is happening at Muresk in relation to construction of the specialist centre, Central Regional TAFE hoped to join with FMIA members in raising awareness of the course.

He said an industry reference group has been formed and "we would like to get that industry group together to get cracking on ongoing development of the course".

Central Regional TAFE program manager Peter McGlew.

Boekeman Machinery dealer principal Stuart Boekeman and others urged Mr McGlew to "engage with" tractor and agricultural machinery manufacturers as soon as possible to discuss ways TAFE might access current brand-specific product information, specialised tools and in-house training materials.

This was necessary, Mr Boekeman said, to ensure the course was as relevant as possible to apprentices and the machines they work on.

"This is what our industry has been crying out for, for a very long time," Mr Boekeman said.

It was suggested privacy agreements might need to be signed with individual manufacturers and the course may need to offer specific modules with apprentices "segregated by the colour (brand) of the dealership they work for" while completing those modules.

Relationships with manufacturers could also involve trained dealer staff assisting with presenting specific modules, as already happened at Moora with AFGRI's John Deere specialist instructors, it was pointed out to Mr McGlew.

"We are in the process of signing off a memorandum of understanding with one manufacturer to access training resources and we would certainly like to do that with other manufacturers," Mr McGlew said.

"It's something we have to address - with the Moora program it is one client group (AFGRI apprentices) and one colour (John Deere).

"I still haven't quite got my head around the fact that with the Muresk program we've got other colours involved too," he said.

In reports to FM&IA of WA's annual meeting before the conference, chairman Brad Forrester and executive officer John Henchy referred to the advocacy and work the FM&IA has been involved with to try to establish industry-relevant training courses, recognised accreditation and greater awareness of career opportunities in mechanised agriculture.

"One of the biggest challenges remains the addition and retention of good staff in the mechanisation sector," Mr Forrester said.

"It has been proven over decades that the best way to increase numbers is to train apprentices and trainee programs have been a big focus for a lot of businesses and we now feel like the State government is starting to offer some support through funding and resources."

He said the proposed Specialist Centre for Agricultural Mechanisation at Muresk was welcomed.

"Credit to Muresk Institute general manager Prue Jenkins and her team for their professional approach to all aspects of the joint venture," he said.

Mr Forrester said he was involved in the State government's PRIMED industry consultative committee focussed on developing a VET (Vocational Education and Training) program for high schools.

"Having teenagers choose an agricultural path through senior high school is important and gives us opportunity to paint the real picture about what careers are available in mechanisation," he said.

Mr Henchy pointed out FM&IA of WA has a specific committee working with the Muresk training project.

"We have been encouraged by the attention the government pays to our views on things and to date they have acceded to all our thoughts on the workshop structure and plans for the course," Mr Henchy said.

"It has been a slow process, but it seems more people are now starting to realise the importance of agriculture to our State economy and the importance of our industry's support.

"In that regard, we (FM&IA of WA) are clearly seen as the 'go to' association when input is required."