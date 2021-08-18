Planning critical to manage summer-autumn feed gap

MANAGING the summer-autumn feed gap is crucial for livestock producers.

Gingin farmer and independent consultant Phil Barrett-Lennard gave insight on how to help minimise the crucial limitation that the summer-autumn feed gap has on livestock systems at the MeatUp Forum, at The University of Western Australia, on August 5.

The summer-autumn feed gap is the gap between livestock demands on dry summer/autumn feed running out and winter/spring feed coming in.

"(WA's) pasture production curve starts sometime in autumn, hopefully, and sometimes it might not start until June with a late break," Mr Barrett-Lennard said.

"Pasture growth builds through the season and peaks in spring, then rapidly declines into summer.

"When summer hits, we have the dry side until we hit early winter when all that dry feed has either been eaten or rotted away.

"Every season is always different and animal demand is never consistent."

While demand on feed can be reduced by running fewer livestock, that can only be done to an extent before profit is impacted.

But Mr Barrett-Lennard said by managing feed with various techniques at the right time, producers can even increase their capacity.

Prolonging summer feed:

Reducing the feed gap can include prolonging summer feed by growing more pastures in spring.

"One of the biggest challenges we have had to grow better spring pastures has been the string of bad years and sometimes we've had them two in a row which has really hurt our pasture density," Mr Barrett-Lennard said.

"And I think in some ways there has been a lack of pasture reseeding.

"Anything we can do to improve our winter and spring pastures can definitely have a flow over effect into summer and autumn.

"For those in mixed farming, one of the key players is how much stubble you have, so a system with more crops and less livestock has a much bigger amount of dry feed.

"For some people who have been in a traditionally high or medium rainfall zone who are slowly increasing their cropping percentage, it generally makes their summer-autumn management a lot easier."

Mr Barrett-Lennard said there were other ways to prolong summer feed, such as using chaff heaps as having feed concentrated to one area could be beneficial so animals don't have to wander too far and there's a degree of weather repellence.

He said standing fodder crops could also be used, as they're "a great way of taking spring feed and pushing it into summer and autumn".

"This also gives you the grain component which is high quality and typically when using oats, you'd supplement with lupins to build up extra protein and energy, particularly for lambs, but I do know a few people who are growing lupin standing fodder crops, which is a bit novel but they've seen excellent lamb growth rates," Mr Barrett-Lennard said.

"I don't see this system working quite as well for cattle, you'd get too much wastage.

"Another advantage of a standing fodder crop is it can be under sown with some clovers or ryegrass and then you have an exceptionally productive pasture the following year."

As a cattle producer, Mr Barrett-Lennard does 'swath grazing', which involves a crop or pasture paddock being cut for hay, then windrowed and put into swaths to use in summer and autumn.

Perennials are another option, including fodder shrubs such as saltbush and Tagasaste.

"You can carry this feed right through until the break in the season," he said.

"It's relatively unproductive land turned into something highly productive.

"You just need to remember that fodder shrubs often have nutritional issues attached to them - saltbush is very high in salt, so you need to dilute the salt down by having really fresh, clean drinking water, but you also need to add other feed types with it, such as stubbles in adjoining paddocks, or straw, hay or grain.

"But farms that have done significant plantings of saltbush generally see a vast improvement in how they manage the autumn feed gap."

Perennials pastures are also part of Mr Barrett-Lennard's program, with plantings of sub-tropical perennials, mostly Gatton Panic and a little bit of Rhodes grass.

"They are extremely responsive to summer rain when it's warm," he said.

"These pastures can really help with the summer-autumn feed gap but are a lot less reliable than say saltbush, as they tend to be quite explosive after a rain event, and when we have a long, dry, hot summer, they don't do a lot of growing, so they are useful to have in the system but you have to be mindful that they aren't going to fill it reliably every year.

"Lucerne is another perennial that can work - there's a whole range, it's just about finding the niche - which soil types and climate you have."

Summer fodder crops, such as millet, sorghum and sudan, can also be an option, although are even more variable and risky than perennial grasses as they have to be sown and there's the chance of receiving no rain after sowing.

"When they work, they work really well but because of the climate we have and the unreliability of summer rain, they can be very disappointing," Mr Barrett-Lennard said.

"I think there will be quite a lot of this stuff sown this year because we have a lot of paddocks on the South Coast that are under water."

Decreasing autumn feed demand:

Mr Barrett-Lennard said the key way of reducing autumn feed demand without dropping livestock numbers was to move calving and lambing dates into winter.

"A lot of people have done this and had great success, but we still have huge numbers of people, particularly in the cattle industry and also in the sheep industry, who are calving/lambing right in the middle of this autumn feed gap," he said.

"Take for example a single bearing ewe, her demand at least doubles during lactation compared to when she's dry, so that makes a massive impact.

"It's very hard not to have a feed gap to some degree, so what are we going to fill it with?"

Particularly for sheep producers, Mr Barrett-Lennard said grain (cereals and lupins) was the cheapest and easiest option.

Whereas for cattle farmers, hard feed grain (hay) makes up the bulk of the feed base, of which some can be poor quality and some wasted.

"I think silage is an area that will expand, partly to do with efficiencies and partly feed quality," he said.

"In the cropping business we can utilise bailed up straw and baled up chaff heaps that are proving to be very useful, particularly when used in confinement feeding.

"I am really interested in the fit for whole crop cereal silage, with a cereal or cereal plus a legume (like vetch).

"The issue with straight cereal silage is that proteins can be a little limiting, that's where you add in a legume or combine it with a mixed ration, perhaps within some lupins.

"But you can get some large tonnes per hectare out of this system, so it will be interesting to see where that goes over the next decade."

How to shift pasture growth so you're not supplementing through winter:

Confinement feeding (also known as deferral) can be an effective way to get plenty of pasture on the ground, although it might require extending the feed gap.

"In seasons where we have particularly tough autumns and early winters, confinement feeding really stood up for getting stock off pastures, reducing livestock demands for them not having to run around looking for feed and also allowing those pastures to get going, along with allowing farms to run a much higher stocking rate than they have traditionally done," he said.

As each option carries risks and disadvantages, Mr Barrett-Lennard advised diversifying your feeding system to make it more robust.

He said this could look like introducing fodder shrubs for April and May, confinement feeding in May, crop grazing in June, having a standing fodder crop in November and December and January for weaned lambs.

"Once you do this, you've partly filled the autumn feed gap, you've been able to get animals off stubbles earlier and then you can get into seeding and protecting soils, and you've also been able to defer annual pastures," Mr Barrett-Lennard said.