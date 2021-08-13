Another year of record sales across WA

REFLECTING on the 2020/21 spring and summer selling season, now that most sales have settled, rural real estate agents reported yet another strong year with record prices paid across various regions.

Nutrien Harcourts WA region corporate and business development manager - west, Glenn McTaggart said in a 10-year comparison of rural property values from 2010 to 2020, the market has seen capital increases of between 40 to 60 per cent for most broadacre regions.

"The 2020/21 rural property selling season has seen unprecedented demand with property values setting new price levels in nearly all shires across the State," Mr McTaggart said.

"With more than 90pc of broadacre farmland in WA owned by farming families, their appetite for expansion has driven these price increases along with demand from corporate investors, adding to their already large footprint.

"With broadacre cropping land having enjoyed price increases over the past three years, we are now seeing demand for grazing land in the higher rainfall regions driving land values higher on the back of strong livestock prices."

Elders senior real estate executive Simon Cheetham echoed Mr McTaggart's sentiment that demand increased, saying that in some cases buyers had missed out on opportunities in recent years and wanted to avoid missing out again.

"The word 'buoyant' got used a lot to describe the 2020/21 selling season and I think it's a good one," Mr Cheetham said.

"Broadacre farms received overwhelming interest as soon as they hit the market and generally sold quicker and for higher prices than had ever previously been seen."

Mr Cheetham said low interest rates were a consistent driver of the market.

"You can't ignore the fundamental drivers which were limited supply of farms across the State and strong demand from buyers who were in a position to buy in a low interest rate environment," he said.

"Earlier in 2020, we saw a drop in wool prices, a dry start for many and some uncertainty around barley prices, however for the most part it was a good year across the State and confidence remained high.

"Excitingly, 2021 has the potential to be an even better year with higher commodity prices and a rainfall pattern unseen for many years."

Mr McTaggart said a noticeable difference to arise from the 2020/21 selling season was that most properties had multiple offers presented, prices achieved were well above vendors' expectations and financiers were very supportive of farm expansion.

"With seasonal conditions in WA looking favourable for this season, we would expect demand to remain strong underpinning recent price increases," he said.

"Another factor influencing the broadacre property market is the Gen-Y siblings returning to the farm rather than seeking employment in alternative industries.

"We have seen significant land price increases across the rural sector with prices having decoupled from commercial returns with increasing scale fuelling further expansion and large volumes of investment funds seeking a home in agriculture."

Mr McTaggart said highlight transactions for the period included: Gurrady Farms, Yuna, of 8601 hectares for about $25 million; Allanooka Aggregation, Allanooka, spanning 6969ha for about $22m; Bellaranga, Morawa, of 11,000ha sold for about $19m; Black Arrow, Hill River, covering 3656ha sold for $18m to Andrew and Nicola Forrest; and Koorian, Gingin of 1868ha sold for about $12m.

"From a company perspective, Nutrien Harcourts WA have enjoyed a 45pc increase in sales volumes in the 2020/21 season with the

number of individual transactions up by 102 on the same period last year," he said.

For Elders, Mr Cheetham said highlight sales included: Jubilee Downs and Quanbun Downs, in the Kimberley, which was bought by the Forrest family for $30-35m and included 221,408ha and 11,500 head of cattle; Connawarrie, Newdegate, of 11,507ha was bought by John Nicoletti for about $17m; Carani Farms, Calingiri; and Maybenup, Kojonup, of 1479ha, which sold at auction for $10.7m to a syndicate of local farmers.

"Each sale received a lot of publicity and were significant sales in their respective areas," he said.

"There are plenty of others that have probably slipped under the radar that also provided great outcomes for sellers and buyers alike.

"The entire Elders business has enjoyed some strong results with Elders Real Estate being no exception.

"We've seen a significant increase in the number of properties sold and the average sale price, which has created a great energy among the team."

Other sales across the agricultural region, which have all settled and sales information is publicly available, included:

South West:

16184 South Western Highway, North Boyanup, of 52.75ha, sold for $1.025m ($19,431 per hectare) to a local buyer.

Lot 1 St Helena Road, Waterloo, of 100ha sold for $1.2m ($12,000/ha) to a local farmer wanting a good hay block.

These two properties were sold through Noel Jones and Doug Butcher, Elders.

Maroondah Downs at 582 Bella Road, Brunswick, covering 216.64ha sold for $1.9m ($8770/ha) to a neighbour, through Noel Jones and Don Fry, Elders.

871 Coalfields Road, Roelands, of 303.46ha sold for $2.65m ($8733/ha) to an Eastern States buyer with farming history.

Redtail Ridge Organic Farm at 3021 Donnybrook-Boyup Brook Road, Mumballup, measuring 97.234ha sold for $1,163,850 ($11,969/ha) which was bought by farmers as a going concern.

These two properties were sold by Chris Waddingham, Nutrien Harcourts WA.

Stretch's Block, Boyup Brook, of 405.91ha sold before auction for $2m ($4927/ha) to a farmer from the South Stirling/ Bremer Bay region, through Adrian Corker, Elders.

South Coast

Hanrahans at lot 835 Springdale Road, Jerdacuttup, of 3301ha sold for $3.15m ($954/ha) to a local family farmer, through Paul Thomason, Nutrien Harcourts WA.

Great Southern:

Bella Vista on Yungup Road North, Napier, of 277.84ha sold for $2.8m ($10,078/ha) to a Wheatbelt farmer, through Neville Tutt, Nutrien Harcourts WA.

Corkes, at Yealering, measuring 427ha, sold to a near local family for $1.46m ($3419/ha).

The majority 457ha portion of Carinya Downs, Narrogin, sold for $2.8m ($6127/ha) to a local family and the smaller 400ha parcel was leased to the same entity.

These two properties were sold via Steve Wright, Nutrien Harcourts WA.

Keston Vale at 156 Keston Vale Road, Mobrup, of 705ha sold for $3.8m ($5390/ha) to an investor who bought it to lease out.

Morande, Narrikup, of 289ha sold for $1.7m ($5882/ha) to a local farmer to develop the summer grazing potential to further complement his existing enterprise.

331 Mawson Road, Napier, measuring 134ha sold for $1.5m ($11,194/ha) to farmers from outside the region looking for more feed and water security.

The three properties sold through David Treeby, Elders.

Boronia Creek at 258 Greeuw Road, Narrikup, of 201.6ha sold for $1.98m ($9821/ha) to a young farming family from the region.

Yongerup at 2430 Beejenup Road, Tambellup, spanning 3047.4ha sold for $8.7m ($2855/ha) to two different neighbours.

These two properties were sold via John Hetherington, Ray White Rural Albany.

Takalarup North at 599 Syred Road, Takalarup, of 225.25ha sold for $2.115m ($9390/ha) to a local farmer wanting to expand, through Simon Thomas, Elders.

Wheatbelt:

Along with purchasing Black Arrow, the Forrest family also bought Finnies, Hill River, of 1500ha for $6.6m ($4400/ha), both of which were sold through Terry Norrish, Nutrien Harcourts WA.

Maccas, Ardath, of 963.03ha sold for $1.55m ($1609/ha) to a semi-retired farmer from the eastern Wheatbelt.

Slades at 1953 Wogarl East Road, Cramphorne, spanning 1889.8ha sold for $2m ($1058/ha) to a neighbouring corporate farmer.

Quondong at 753 Badgetopping South Road, South Doodlakine, of 904.95ha sold for $1.225m ($1354/ha) to a neighbouring farmer.

These three properties were sold through Will Morris, Elders.

Treevale at 831 Agaton Road, Dandaragan, covering 1216.7ha sold for $2.6m ($2137/ha) to an agricultural fund.



Glen Ruff at 4779 North West Road, Dandaragan, of 1606.54ha sold for $4.5m ($2801/ha) to a local buyer.

Coalara Park at 765 and 1009 Coalara Road, Badgingarra, spanning 4422.09ha sold for $8m ($1809/ha) to a local timber company.



Manalling at 2947 Prices Road, Badgingarra, of 3630.64ha sold for $3.6m ($992/ha) to an energy company.



Balarang at 499 Balarang Road, Moora, covering 1349.76ha sold for $8.1m ($6001/ha) to a local farmer.

These five properties were sold by Kris Teakle, Elders.

Mindarra Farm, Gingin, of 344.8ha sold for $1.3m ($3770/ha) to a pastoralist.

Oakview, Seabird, covering 307.56ha sold for $1.8m ($5852/ha) to a cattle farmer north of the region.

These two properties were sold through Adam Shields, Nutrien Harcourts WA.

Mid West:

Warradong Springs, Milo, covering 1950ha sold for $2.65m ($1359/ha) to a family from a nearby region.



Blake's Farm at 164 Crabbe Road, Mount Erin, of 518ha sold for $2.6m ($5019/ha) to a farmer local to the region.

These two properties were sold through Robert Taylor, Elders.

Mills Block at lot 10273 Moore Road, West Casuarinas, of 1736ha sold for $2.63m ($1515/ha) to a local family farmer.



Diamond Downs at 2309 Gillingarra Road, Regans Ford, measuring 1530ha, sold for $1.7m ($1111/ha) to a grazier family from the South West.



Alcheringa, Three Springs, of 3342ha, sold to a corporate farmer for $4.3m ($1287/ha).

These three properties were sold by Courtney Keeffe, Elders.