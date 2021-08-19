Safety card a good option

SafeFarms WA executive officer Maree Gooch encouraging machinery dealers to have technicians do an online course to obtain a Green Card for AG Safety

TECHNICIANS moving from farm to farm servicing equipment might consider obtaining Farm Safe WA's new Green Card for Ag Safety, dealer representatives at the FM&IA of WA conference were told.

SafeFarms WA executive officer Maree Gooch said the $99 online induction and training program was in response to industry demand and may replace technicians having to do individual inductions when entering corporate farms.

The green card, similar to the construction industry's white card, but not mandatory for site entry like that card, is aligned with a Certificate II VET (Vocational Education and Training) qualification and the simple but relevant course could be completed at the applicant's pace, she said.

Ms Gooch said the card, which lasted for three years, complied with new Work, Health and Safety legislation which would come into effect from next January.

"We are hoping it (green card) will become an industry standard," Ms Gooch said.