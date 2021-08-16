Planet Protector Packaging crowdfunds $1.25 million

A company that uses waste wool to create an alternative to polystyrene boxes has crowdfunded $1.25 million to put towards an on-shore processing facility.

Planet Protector Packaging CEO, Jo Howarth, said she was delighted that 855 Australians thought highly enough of their products to invest during the crowdfunding campaign, conducted through online platform Birchal.

"I knew people were interested in investing in our company because whenever I told someone about our products, they always asked how they could invest," Ms Howarth said.



"With government doing away with single use plastic and more and more people wanting to do the right thing, I know our company is on the right path.

"Our products are truly ground-breaking and make sense.



"We use waste wool that is destined for landfills, and we create environmentally responsible packaging that replaces expanded polystyrene in the packaging supply chains.



"It gives sheep farmers another income stream, stops filling our landfills, and saves our oceans. For our clients, it's another way they can tick the environmentally responsible box and this is what all businesses are looking to achieve as the world transitions to a circular economy".

The company began five years ago with the creation of sustainable thermal packaging option Woolpack, and now has annual revenues of more than $5 million.

The company currently sends its wool to China for processing but plans to build a wool processing facility at Geelong.

