There's more than one way to make a buck from farming.



A professional hoof trimmer from Scotland is raking in millions as the world's number one agricultural influencer.



Graeme Parker posts three YouTube videos each week under his "The Hoof GP" banner while criss-crossing the south of Scotland caring for lame cattle.



The videos have been an online smash for the hoof trimmer.

There is also a reality TV series in the works.

Parker has attracted 885,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel.



That dedicated audience can translate into creator's income and he also has with more than four million unique views monthly and over 84+ million minutes of content viewed monthly.



That global reach also produces steady income from embedded advertising.

With such an audience, Parker is billed as being the most significant agricultural content creator on the planet earth.



Interestingly, almost half the Scotsman's viewers live in the USA and Canada.



Parker has just signed to talent agency Eggman Global Agency/EGA for worldwide representation.



Parker has enlisted the agency to write his upcoming book and represent him for a feature, documentary and reality TV series.



Australia also has its own social media influencers in farming.

"Farmer Pete", or Mittyack farmer Peter Vallance, has become a global TikTok star, after videos of his fun antics on his Victorian property went viral.



The story Scottish hoof trimmer becomes a global sensation first appeared on Farm Online.