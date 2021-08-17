Tubbo sold to Hewitt Cattle Company

Only approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board now stands in the way of Tubbo Station's sale to Hewitt Cattle Company, which is backed by a Canadian superannuation fund.

The 14,875-hectare (36,757 acre) historic property near Darlington Point was sold on a walk-in, walk-out basis by LAWD for what director Colin Medway could only confirm was more than the $40 million price guide.



"Tubbo's an iconic and renowned Riverina sheep station," Mr Medway said.



"We got interest from from sheep people from within the Riverina and southern New South Wales, mainly.



"Most of the interest was domestic. I wasn't surprised that people would come hard for it; It's a renowned property."

Asked whether the selling price per acre would be replicated locally, Mr Medway was circumspect.

"It was a very solid price," he said.



"Look, the market is continuing to strengthen so you can never say it won't be repeated, but it's a very sound property."



Mr Medway said that during their tenure, the current owners had invested heavily in water security, fencing and laneways.

"Also, the property's been conservatively grazed and managed to allow the native pastures to regenerate," he said.



"I think that the price achieved represents the quality of the asset.



"It's a renowned station, and also I think it's a just reward to the manager, Rob Stein, who's been there for the last 10 years and overseen the development of property.



"There's no doubt it would not have made realize the amount for the vendor that it has if it wasn't for Rob's hard work."



ELEGANCE: Tubbo's six-bedroom homestead, built in 1910 on the river banks, had a $450,000 renovation in 2011.

Hewitt Cattle Australia bought the station with backing from Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board.

"It will be used to expand their organic lamb operation," Mr Medway said.



"Although they trade as Hewitt Cattle Australia, they've got a significant lamb business as well."



Indeed, Hewitt Cattle Australia runs organic lamb production across 355,611 hectares in New South Wales and South Australia.



Tubbo's 19,402 self-replacing Merino flock was included in the sale.



"They run Ridgway bloodlines predominantly, and they've basically grown a self replacing Merino flock, it's a soft SRS type of sheep," Mr Medway said.



"That's paid off in their wool production, and also, with a focus on meat production in that their wether lamb drop is generally sold as suckers."



Although its carrying capacity was estimated at 39,000 dry sheep equivalents, the property has carried an average 8450 breeding ewes and 450 breeding cows.



Mr Medway said cattle were not part of the sale but it did include the property's 539ha solar farm, which generates $559,810 in rental earnings under a long-term lease.

While contracts have been exchanged, the sale remains subject to FIRB approval. An application was submitted two weeks ago but Mr Medway is not expecting a swift result.

"It's supposed to take 30 days but nothing's getting done in 30 days, it's taking more like 90 to 120 days, which is ridiculous," he said.



"With this type of asset and also given the fact that the purchasers are known, and good solid investors in Australian agriculture and have got a very good reputation, I don't think there's much transaction risk.



"The delay for this is significant when you're basically in limbo now for 90 to 120 days and you're running a dynamic agricultural operation.



"A lot of changes in three months, so it's far from ideal."



Average rainfall is just under 400mm and the property is watered by 17 bores feeding a network of holding tanks and troughs.

Tubbo is being sold by the UK-based Pritchard-Gordon family, which also recently offloaded its Kameruka Estate holding near Bega as part of a succession plan.



The story Tubbo sold to Hewitt Cattle Company first appeared on Farm Online.