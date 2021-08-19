Positive vibe for Mingenew Midwest Expo

PLENTY of happy faces were out and about at the McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo in Mingenew on August 11-12, with thousands of people taking advantage of sunny weather to head to the popular event.

Visitors were treated to working dog demonstrations, cooking presentations, fashion parades, art exhibitions and live music, along with checking out the latest in farm machinery and innovation, the Elders flock ewe and heifer judging, a woodwork and fabrication competition and the annual RedMac tractor pull heats.

Many businesses reported strong interest from visitors from early on the first day, with the common question being about stock availability.

WA Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan kicked off the show season with her opening address and acknowledged the local expo committee that had donated more than $1 million to community organisations over its 38 year existence.

"Importantly you have also been putting funds into the Lord Mayor's Distress Relief Fund so those farming properties and properties in the Mingenew area that have suffered from cyclone Seroja can tip into that fund," Ms MacTiernan said.

With the State looking likely to achieve a record breaking harvest of more than 20 million tonnes, Ms MacTiernan said the mood was buoyant at the start of the two-day event, but that it was still important to recognise that agriculture was a risky business and the industry was continuing to face real challenges.

Cheryl Tapscott (left), Perth Hills and Kerry Catto, Toodyay, take a break from checking out the exhibits at Mingenew.

"This is a fantastic year, but we do know that the latest IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) came out this week which said the relationship between the number of good seasons to bad seasons is going to change, so we need to be there working with you to build the resilience to make sure that as we go into this accelerating climate change we have a chance to do something about it," Ms MacTiernan said.

"I think there is a lot of evidence that instead of agriculture being promoted, very often, particularly livestock producers are being painted as the problem child of climate change.

"The work that we're doing tells us that we can turn that around and agriculture can be an important part of the solution to this problem that we are experiencing."

As part of the State government's $15m Climate Resilience Fund, Ms MacTiernan announced that the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) would be running a series of soil masterclasses, with the first to be held in Northampton on Thursday, August 26.

"That will give you the insight into how you can access the opportunities for money from the Carbon Land Restoration Fund to help you build carbon opportunities on your properties," she said.

Ms MacTiernan said DPIRD was also re-engaging with the national mice plague group so that the State government would be ready if the problem of mice continued to grow in the Geraldton port zone.

"There is also some suggestion that there might be locusts coming, so we've got a real emphasis on biosecurity and making sure that we are working closely with the farmers to have all this stuff ready," Ms MacTiernan said.

Rohan Croot (left) and Jerome Short, both of Canna, were busy checking out the exhibits.

McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo president Andrew Cosgrove said the field days were a vital event for the region and gave locals a reason to smile.

"It's great to have an event where everyone can come out and enjoy the day after a few stressful years," Mr Cosgrove said.

"There's a big buzz around at the moment and every conversation that you're having with someone is a positive one and I think that's a good sign for some of the health issues that we know are going on in the bush.

"These field days are a great reason to get off the farm and to get that chance to talk and connect with others in the community."

Judy Harvey (left), Hillarys, with Dianne Buckles, Dianella.

Mr Cosgrove said highlights this year included country band Harvest Guide playing at the expo bar on the first evening of the field days, as well as the addition of The Young Farmer Challenge, where competitors completed a myriad of farming tasks while racing against the clock in front of a crowd.

Despite record rainfalls occurring throughout the State over the past few months, the weather gods blessed the expo with the sun out for the duration of the event.