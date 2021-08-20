Reducing food is key to mouse control

FARMERS in the Geraldton port zone have been warned of a potential mice plague, with numbers forecasted to rise exponentially with warmer weather and the rodents expected to ignore baits and climb stalks if there is better food available.

With that in mind, reducing food is a key measure for getting better control of mice.

That was the main message from CSIRO mouse researcher Steve Henry during an online workshop on mouse management hosted by the Grain Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) for growers in the western region

"Mice eat up to three grams of food per day and there are 22 grains in a gram, therefore a mouse needs 66 grains per day, which is probably about one head," Mr Henry said.

"However you can be sure a mouse is going to damage about five or six other heads in the course of getting those 66 grains."

In Wimmera, Victoria, over the past two seasons, pre-harvest losses due to wind events in barley crops of about one tonne per hectare had been observed, which equated to 2200 grain particles per square metre.

While Mr Henry admitted he was aware that in most cases in WA there won't be that much food in the system, it still provided a good example of the issues excess food causes when baiting.

"When you're putting zinc phosphide out at one kilogram per hectare, that equates to approximately three grains per square metre," he said.

"The chances of mice finding that lethal dose are much less in a system where there is lots of food, compared to a system where there is hardly any other food, because of the amount of competition for the attention of the mouse.

"Based on that, reducing and managing food in stubbles, but also putting bait on the ground before there is a lot of other food in the system, is all critically important."

There is more chaff lining and windrowing in WA than what there is over east, with those crop management practices having positive and negative effects on mouse control.

In studies done on chaff lines in high production systems, about four tonnes per hectare, the lines were so dense that the mice didn't live in or under them and instead had to search through the chaff for food.

"That made it a bit risky for them to do that, however windrows provide a much more favourable environment for mice to live under as they're less dense and there is plenty of food because weed seeds and a fair bit of residual grain has been consolidated," Mr Henry said.

"While the windrows do consolidate food, they also provide an opportunity to control mice as when burning narrow windrows, if there are mice present and you're putting bait on the ground, it's going down where there is less food and shelter.

"Mice need to be out scurrying around in a high risk environment, so they're going to grab whatever food they can find as quickly as possibly, so if you've just put bait on the ground on the tail of removing those windrows, then you've got a really good chance of mice discovering that bait and getting a lethal dose."

Another factor that has been changing which has potentially been leading to more frequent mouse outbreaks is the introduction of conservation tillage, which results in favourable conditions for mice.

"In the past, as a result of a lot of work that was done in conventional cropping systems, we established that mice lived at the margins of paddocks and invaded as conditions became favourable out in the paddock," Mr Henry said.

"They lived on the margins because there was lots of disturbance which meant they weren't able to establish burrow networks.

"However now, with no-till systems, there is little disturbance, lots of crop residue and lots of food in the system, which all creates favourable conditions for mice and means they live in the paddock all year round."

Lastly, farming systems that have a significant grazing component to them provide pasture that acts as a significant refuge for mice in times when conditions aren't favourbale in stubbles or in crop.

As a result of that, monitoring pastures and being prepared to deal with mice in crops that are sown adjacent to pasture systems is also critical.